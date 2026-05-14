Andhra Pradesh: Ministers Slash Convoys By Half As CM Chandrababu Appeals For Curbing Wastefulness
The state Cabinet will discuss a plan to conserve resources and increase self-reliance, covering fuel conservation, Swadeshi, behavioural change measures and other interventions.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 1:39 PM IST
Amaravati: In the wake of Prime Minister Modi's call to the people of India to follow fuel saving measures, in the wake of the ongoing West Asian crisis, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Human Resources Development Minister Nara Lokesh have reduced their respective vehicle fleets, to inspire the people of Andhra Pradesh.
CM Chandrababu Naidu's convoy has been limited to four vehicles, down from 11. On Thursday morning, the CM went to the Secretariat escorted by NSG commandos and two vehicles.
Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan has reduced the convoy by half. Lokesh, who is the son of the CM, has limited his vehicle fleet to two, down from four. A minivan has been arranged for the security personnel. AP ministers have also taken cost-saving measures by reducing their convoy, as has Union Minister of State for Communications, Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar.
During a meeting with Director General of Police, Harish Kumar Gupta, and other officials on Wednesday, the Chief Minister directed them to halve the number of vehicles in his convoy during district visits.
At a public meeting on Wednesday, Chief Minister Naidu called for curbing wasteful expenditure, saying that travelling in large convoys has become a major trend for everyone. He added that public representatives should set an example by reducing the size of their convoys, as well as security details, which he said should be "sensible and purposeful".
Responding to Chief Minister’s appeal, several state ministers have also reduced the number of vehicles in their convoys. That includes Irrigation Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu, who arrived to the Chief Minister’s official residence without escort vehicles on Thursday. Ministers Anitha, Sandhya Rani, P Keshav, Kollu Ravindra, Savita and others also reached there with fewer vehicles than usual.
The ministers had breakfast with Lokesh ahead of the Cabinet meeting, where more austerity measures are scheduled to be discussed and decided upon, in line with the PM's appeal. The Cabinet will discuss a state action plan, mooted by the general administration department, on conservation of resources and self-reliance, which covers measures relating to fuel conservation, public transport, energy efficiency, domestic tourism, natural farming, Swadeshi promotion, behavioural change initiatives and related sectoral interventions. (with agency inputs)
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