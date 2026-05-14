ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh: Ministers Slash Convoys By Half As CM Chandrababu Appeals For Curbing Wastefulness

Amaravati: In the wake of Prime Minister Modi's call to the people of India to follow fuel saving measures, in the wake of the ongoing West Asian crisis, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Human Resources Development Minister Nara Lokesh have reduced their respective vehicle fleets, to inspire the people of Andhra Pradesh.

CM Chandrababu Naidu's convoy has been limited to four vehicles, down from 11. On Thursday morning, the CM went to the Secretariat escorted by NSG commandos and two vehicles.

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan has reduced the convoy by half. Lokesh, who is the son of the CM, has limited his vehicle fleet to two, down from four. A minivan has been arranged for the security personnel. AP ministers have also taken cost-saving measures by reducing their convoy, as has Union Minister of State for Communications, Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar.

During a meeting with Director General of Police, Harish Kumar Gupta, and other officials on Wednesday, the Chief Minister directed them to halve the number of vehicles in his convoy during district visits.