Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh Offers Prayers At Sholingur
Former AIADMK Minister KC Veeramani welcomed Nara Lokesh, who visited Ranipet, by honoring him with a traditional shawl.
Published : May 29, 2026 at 10:13 PM IST
Ranipet: Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh, who is the son of Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday offered prayers at the renowned Arulmigu Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy Temple in Sholingur.
The world-famous Arulmigu Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy Temple is situated in Sholingur in the Ranipet district. This temple is recognised as one of the 108 Divya Desams (holy shrines). Devotees from not only Tamil Nadu but also from other states visit this temple to offer their prayers and seek the blessings of the deity.
In this context, Lokesh, who is the Information and Technology Minister in the Andhra Pradesh government, visited the Arulmigu Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy Temple today (May 29). He was welcomed by former AIADMK Minister K.C. Veeramani, who honored him with a traditional shawl.
Subsequently, the Andhra Minister proceeded to the hill temple via the ropeway, where he received a special welcome from the temple administration. He then offered heartfelt prayers to Lord Yoga Narasimhaswamy and Goddess Amirthavalli Thayar. During his visit, he interacted with devotees present at the temple and posed for photographs with them.
He toured the entire temple complex. The temple priests presented the Minister with 'Prasadam' (sacred offerings). Later, he departed for Andhra Pradesh by helicopter. Chittoor MLA Jagan Mohan, Turupattur MLA Murali Mohan, and functionaries of the Telugu Desam Party were present during this event. Heavy security was deployed throughout the Sholingur area in view of Nara Lokesh's visit.
Read More