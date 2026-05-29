ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh Offers Prayers At Sholingur

Ranipet: Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh, who is the son of Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday offered prayers at the renowned Arulmigu Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy Temple in Sholingur.

The world-famous Arulmigu Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy Temple is situated in Sholingur in the Ranipet district. This temple is recognised as one of the 108 Divya Desams (holy shrines). Devotees from not only Tamil Nadu but also from other states visit this temple to offer their prayers and seek the blessings of the deity.

In this context, Lokesh, who is the Information and Technology Minister in the Andhra Pradesh government, visited the Arulmigu Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy Temple today (May 29). He was welcomed by former AIADMK Minister K.C. Veeramani, who honored him with a traditional shawl.