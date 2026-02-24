ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Milk Adulteration Case: Ethylene Glycol Leak In Dairy Unit Likely Led To Milk Contamination, Say Officials

Rajamahendravaram: Milk adulteration caused by a coolant leak at an unauthorized dairy unit has reportedly led to five deaths and severe kidney complications in Rajamahendravaram, Andhra Pradesh. According to preliminary findings by officials, ethylene glycol used in a refrigeration unit leaked and contaminated the milk supply, resulting in acute poisoning among consumers.

The incident is said to have occurred at Varalakshmi Dairy, allegedly operated by Ganeshwara Rao from Narasapuram village in Korukonda mandal.

Police have registered four cases against the dairy operator. He was arrested on Monday night. Complaints were filed by family members of deceased victims alleging that the contaminated milk caused the fatalities. Additional complaints have also been lodged by individuals who suffered serious health complications after consuming the milk.

The investigation is currently underway under the supervision of senior police officials.

Officials privy to the probe said that the operator collects around 120 litres of milk daily in three cans and distributes them to households the following day. "On February 15, coolant leakage in the chilling unit is believed to have contaminated one can of milk. Unaware of the contamination, the milk was supplied to customers the next day. Repairs to the refrigeration equipment were carried out on February 17," said an official.

Ethylene glycol is commonly used as a coolant in automobiles, HVAC systems, and industrial chillers. It is also found in de-icing fluids, brake fluids, paints, plastics, and polyester manufacturing. Due to its high toxicity, it is not permitted in food-processing environments. Instead, food-grade propylene glycol is typically used in dairy and food industries as a safer alternative.