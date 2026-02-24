Andhra Pradesh Milk Adulteration Case: Ethylene Glycol Leak In Dairy Unit Likely Led To Milk Contamination, Say Officials
Rajamahendravaram: Milk adulteration caused by a coolant leak at an unauthorized dairy unit has reportedly led to five deaths and severe kidney complications in Rajamahendravaram, Andhra Pradesh. According to preliminary findings by officials, ethylene glycol used in a refrigeration unit leaked and contaminated the milk supply, resulting in acute poisoning among consumers.
The incident is said to have occurred at Varalakshmi Dairy, allegedly operated by Ganeshwara Rao from Narasapuram village in Korukonda mandal.
Police have registered four cases against the dairy operator. He was arrested on Monday night. Complaints were filed by family members of deceased victims alleging that the contaminated milk caused the fatalities. Additional complaints have also been lodged by individuals who suffered serious health complications after consuming the milk.
The investigation is currently underway under the supervision of senior police officials.
Officials privy to the probe said that the operator collects around 120 litres of milk daily in three cans and distributes them to households the following day. "On February 15, coolant leakage in the chilling unit is believed to have contaminated one can of milk. Unaware of the contamination, the milk was supplied to customers the next day. Repairs to the refrigeration equipment were carried out on February 17," said an official.
Ethylene glycol is commonly used as a coolant in automobiles, HVAC systems, and industrial chillers. It is also found in de-icing fluids, brake fluids, paints, plastics, and polyester manufacturing. Due to its high toxicity, it is not permitted in food-processing environments. Instead, food-grade propylene glycol is typically used in dairy and food industries as a safer alternative.
Authorities suspect that, in an attempt to reduce operational costs, ethylene glycol may have been used instead of food-grade coolant at the dairy unit.
Family members of the victims stated that the deceased had no major prior health conditions apart from minor ailments such as diabetes. They reported sudden kidney failure symptoms, including reduced urine output, leading to hospitalization and ventilator support before death.
Relatives of an affected child said the boy developed a fever after consuming the milk and was later diagnosed with kidney complications. The child has already undergone multiple dialysis sessions, and doctors have indicated that further treatment may be required.
Grieving families have demanded strict action against those responsible and urged authorities to strengthen monitoring mechanisms to prevent such incidents in the future.
Toxic Effects of Ethylene Glycol
- Medical experts note that ingestion of 100–200 millilitres of ethylene glycol can be fatal. The poisoning typically progresses in three stages.
- Within 30 minutes to 12 hours: Symptoms resembling alcohol intoxication, including dizziness, nausea, vomiting, headache, and drowsiness.
- Between 12 and 24 hours: Development of metabolic acidosis, rapid breathing, irregular heartbeat, and low blood pressure.
- Within 24 to 72 hours: Severe kidney damage due to formation of calcium oxalate crystals, potentially leading to kidney failure. In advanced cases, complications may also affect the brain, lungs, heart, and nervous system.
- If not treated promptly, the condition can be life-threatening.
- Notably, ethylene glycol has a sweet taste. To prevent accidental ingestion, manufacturers often add bittering agents. Some affected families reported that the milk supplied on the 16th tasted unusually bitter, which raised suspicions of contamination.
