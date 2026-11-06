ETV Bharat / state

Heartbeat Beyond Borders: Andhra Pradesh Mason's Organs Save Seven Lives

Gurijala Surendra, 37-year-old mason ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Gurijala Surendra, a 37-year-old mason from Andhra Pradesh, who toiled throughout his life building homes, has given a new lease of life to seven people after he passed away on Thursday.

While his two kidneys, liver, lung and corneas were transplanted to patients in Telangana, his heart was airlifted to Chennai for a patient at MGM Hospital.

Gurijala, a resident of Pokuru in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district, fell unconscious after experiencing a severe headache and dizziness on October 27. His distressed family initially rushed him to a local private hospital. However, as his condition did not improve, he was shifted to Kamineni Hospital in LB Nagar in Telangana for advanced medical care. Despite the treatment, his condition deteriorated, and on Thursday, doctors declared him brain-dead. Upon learning of the situation, the 'Jeevandan' team counselled his wife and family members about organ donation.