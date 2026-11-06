Heartbeat Beyond Borders: Andhra Pradesh Mason's Organs Save Seven Lives
Gurijala Surendra's heart, kidneys, liver, lung and corneas were transplanted to seven people after doctors declared him brain dead at Kamineni Hospital.
Published : November 6, 2026 at 12:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: Gurijala Surendra, a 37-year-old mason from Andhra Pradesh, who toiled throughout his life building homes, has given a new lease of life to seven people after he passed away on Thursday.
While his two kidneys, liver, lung and corneas were transplanted to patients in Telangana, his heart was airlifted to Chennai for a patient at MGM Hospital.
Gurijala, a resident of Pokuru in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district, fell unconscious after experiencing a severe headache and dizziness on October 27. His distressed family initially rushed him to a local private hospital. However, as his condition did not improve, he was shifted to Kamineni Hospital in LB Nagar in Telangana for advanced medical care.
Despite the treatment, his condition deteriorated, and on Thursday, doctors declared him brain-dead. Upon learning of the situation, the 'Jeevandan' team counselled his wife and family members about organ donation.
"With the family's consent, Gurijala Surendra's heart, two kidneys, liver, one lung, and corneas were retrieved and transplanted into patients in critical condition," said Prof Bhushan Raju, Nodal Officer for State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO).
The blood samples of patients registered with 'Jeevandaan', a government-run transplantation initiative in Telangana, did not match for the transplantation of Surendra’s heart but a match was found with a patient in Chennai. Following this, a green channel was created to facilitate non-stop transportation of the heart.
At 1 pm, the heart was moved from Kamineni Hospital via a special ambulance to Shamshabad Airport, then transported to Chennai by a special flight, and finally taken directly to MGM Hospital. Doctors confirmed that the heart reached its destination safely within a span of two hours and 50 minutes.
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