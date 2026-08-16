ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Local Body Polls To Be Based On 2025 Voters' List

Amaravati: The local body elections in Andhra Pradesh, likely to be held in October, will be based on the 2025 voters' list. Although the final voters' list after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is supposed to be released on October 3, considering it for local body elections will delay the election process. Due to this, the State Election Commission has approved the 2025 list.

Accordingly, arrangements are being made to publish voter lists with photographs for municipalities, municipal corporations and city panchayats.

The special commission on BC reservations submitted its report this Friday, and the government is likely to decide on it soon. Officials believe that the completion of the crucial reservation process is a sign that the elections will be held soon.

In this context, the Election Commission has directed the Municipal Administration & Urban Development Panchayat Raj departments to complete the publication of voter lists of municipalities by September 3, and to complete the lists of about 50 panchayats, where the lists are not yet ready, by August 17.