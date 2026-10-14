ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Local Body Polls From October 28, Full Election Schedule Released

Elections will be held for 13 municipal corporations, 77 municipalities and 10 Nagar Panchayats ( ETV Bharat )

Amaravati: The long-awaited local body elections in Andhra Pradesh are set to begin, with State Election Commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha announcing the complete schedule.

The election process began on Wednesday, October 14, and will continue until December 2. The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in force statewide.

Elections will be held for 13 municipal corporations, 77 municipalities and 10 Nagar Panchayats, along with Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs), Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs) and Gram Panchayats.

Municipal Elections On October 28

Polling for 13 municipal corporations, 77 municipalities and 10 Nagar Panchayats will be held on October 28. Vote counting and result announcements are scheduled for October 30.

Last date for filing nominations: October 18

Scrutiny of nominations: October 19

Last date for withdrawal of nominations: October 21

Polling date: October 28

Counting of votes/results: October 30

MPTC, ZPTC Polling On November 3

The notification for MPTC and ZPTC elections will be issued on October 19. Polling will take place on November 3, with counting scheduled for November 5.

Notification: October 19