Andhra Pradesh Local Body Polls From October 28, Full Election Schedule Released
Political parties across the state are preparing candidate lists and campaign strategies as local electoral contests move into a crucial phase.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 5:42 PM IST
Amaravati: The long-awaited local body elections in Andhra Pradesh are set to begin, with State Election Commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha announcing the complete schedule.
The election process began on Wednesday, October 14, and will continue until December 2. The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in force statewide.
Elections will be held for 13 municipal corporations, 77 municipalities and 10 Nagar Panchayats, along with Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs), Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs) and Gram Panchayats.
Municipal Elections On October 28
Polling for 13 municipal corporations, 77 municipalities and 10 Nagar Panchayats will be held on October 28. Vote counting and result announcements are scheduled for October 30.
- Last date for filing nominations: October 18
- Scrutiny of nominations: October 19
- Last date for withdrawal of nominations: October 21
- Polling date: October 28
- Counting of votes/results: October 30
MPTC, ZPTC Polling On November 3
The notification for MPTC and ZPTC elections will be issued on October 19. Polling will take place on November 3, with counting scheduled for November 5.
Notification: October 19
- Last date for filing nominations: October 23
- Last date for withdrawal of nominations: October 27
Polling date: November 3
- Counting of votes/results: November 5
- Gram Panchayat Elections In Three Phases
Elections to Gram Panchayats will be conducted in three phases, with polling scheduled for November 26, November 29 and December 2. Vote counting will take place on the respective polling days.
First Phase
- Notification: November 13
- Last date for filing nominations: November 17
- Last date for withdrawal of nominations: November 21
- Polling and counting: November 26
Second Phase
- Notification: November 18
- Last date for filing nominations: November 20
- Last date for withdrawal of nominations: November 24
- Polling and counting: November 29
Third Phase
- Notification: November 19
- Last date for filing nominations: November 23
- Last date for withdrawal of nominations: November 27
- Polling and counting: December 2
With the schedule announced, political parties across Andhra Pradesh have stepped up preparations for the local body polls. Parties are working on candidate selection and campaign strategies as the election process gets underway.
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