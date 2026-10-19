Andhra Local Body Polls: Alliance Parties Likely To Bag Several Chairperson Seats As YSRCP Fails To File Nominations
In places considered its impenetrable strongholds, such as Pulivendula, Punganur, Kamalapuram, Jammalamadugu, and Erraguntla, YSRCP has struggled to even find candidates to file nominations.
Published : October 19, 2026 at 10:56 AM IST
Amaravati: With the YSRCP failing to file nominations for the elections of chairpersons for several municipalities and Nagar Panchayats in Andhra Pradesh, parties in alliance are set for an unopposed victory.
Municipalities like Darsi, Piduguralla, Erraguntla, Mydukur, Rayachoti, and Punganur, as well as the Nagar Panchayats of Gurajala and Kamalapuram, are likely to be unanimous in favour of the alliance parties.
In Jammalamadugu under the YSR Kadapa district and Gooty of Anantapur district, only 'dummy' candidates announced by the YSRCP have filed nominations. In case they withdraw their nominations, the outcomes of the elections in those locations will also be decided unanimously. Even if they remain in the fray, the election results are likely to be one-sided.
Similarly, no YSRCP candidates have filed nominations for the chairperson positions in the Darsi municipality under Prakasam district, the Piduguralla municipality under Palnadu district, and the Gurajala Nagar Panchayat. Only candidates from the alliance parties filed nominations for these chairperson posts.
No nominations were filed by the YSRCP for the chairperson posts in the Yerraguntla and Mydukur municipalities and the Kamalapuram Nagar Panchayat — all in YSR Kadapa district, as well as in the Rayachoti and Punganur municipalities in Annamayya district. Only dummy candidates have filed nominations.
Although the YSRCP leadership announced Indira, wife of party MLC Ramasubba Reddy, as their candidate for the chairperson position in Jammalamadugu under YSR Kadapa district, she did not file a nomination.
Similarly, Anjali was announced as the YSRCP candidate in Gooty of Anantapur district, but she also did not file a nomination. However, nominations were filed by individuals associated with the YSRCP, as well as by independent candidates. The election results are likely to be one-sided if they remain in the fray or withdraw their nominations.
Leveraging its hold on power, the YSRCP had resorted to violence and intimidation against opposition leaders, filed fabricated cases, and obstructed the issuance of caste certificates to secure hundreds of seats unopposed in the previous elections.
This time, however, the party is facing a strong tide against it. In places considered its impenetrable strongholds — such as Pulivendula, Punganur, Kamalapuram, Jammalamadugu, and Erraguntla — YSRCP has struggled to even find candidates to file nominations.
The party leadership could not have imagined, even in their wildest dreams, that they would fail to find candidates even for the position of chairperson. In constituencies once regarded as their unassailable bastions, there is not a single person willing to step forward as a candidate.
The apprehension regarding the potential consequences they might face for the violence they perpetrated during previous local body elections is believed to be another reason for this.
In the Pulivendula municipality, a stronghold that has been under the firm grip of the YS family for decades, they failed to file nominations for half of the seats.
Punganur is a bastion for former minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, where he has maintained unchallenged dominance for decades by suppressing his opponents. However, he himself had to announce that they would not be contesting.
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was in Bengaluru during the first two days of the nomination process, arrived in Amaravati on the final day. Despite holding review meetings with party leaders, he was unable to ensure that nominations were filed.
According to information available as of Sunday, the final day for filing nominations, no nominations were submitted by the YSRCP in more than 388 wards across the 87 municipalities and nagar panchayats where elections are being held in the first phase. This figure could potentially rise further once complete details are received.
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