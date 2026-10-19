ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Local Body Polls: Alliance Parties Likely To Bag Several Chairperson Seats As YSRCP Fails To File Nominations

In Jammalamadugu under the YSR Kadapa district and Gooty of Anantapur district, only 'dummy' candidates announced by the YSRCP have filed nominations.P have filed nominations. ( ETV Bharat )

Amaravati: With the YSRCP failing to file nominations for the elections of chairpersons for several municipalities and Nagar Panchayats in Andhra Pradesh, parties in alliance are set for an unopposed victory.

Municipalities like Darsi, Piduguralla, Erraguntla, Mydukur, Rayachoti, and Punganur, as well as the Nagar Panchayats of Gurajala and Kamalapuram, are likely to be unanimous in favour of the alliance parties.

In Jammalamadugu under the YSR Kadapa district and Gooty of Anantapur district, only 'dummy' candidates announced by the YSRCP have filed nominations. In case they withdraw their nominations, the outcomes of the elections in those locations will also be decided unanimously. Even if they remain in the fray, the election results are likely to be one-sided.

Similarly, no YSRCP candidates have filed nominations for the chairperson positions in the Darsi municipality under Prakasam district, the Piduguralla municipality under Palnadu district, and the Gurajala Nagar Panchayat. Only candidates from the alliance parties filed nominations for these chairperson posts.

No nominations were filed by the YSRCP for the chairperson posts in the Yerraguntla and Mydukur municipalities and the Kamalapuram Nagar Panchayat — all in YSR Kadapa district, as well as in the Rayachoti and Punganur municipalities in Annamayya district. Only dummy candidates have filed nominations.

Although the YSRCP leadership announced Indira, wife of party MLC Ramasubba Reddy, as their candidate for the chairperson position in Jammalamadugu under YSR Kadapa district, she did not file a nomination.

Similarly, Anjali was announced as the YSRCP candidate in Gooty of Anantapur district, but she also did not file a nomination. However, nominations were filed by individuals associated with the YSRCP, as well as by independent candidates. The election results are likely to be one-sided if they remain in the fray or withdraw their nominations.

Leveraging its hold on power, the YSRCP had resorted to violence and intimidation against opposition leaders, filed fabricated cases, and obstructed the issuance of caste certificates to secure hundreds of seats unopposed in the previous elections.