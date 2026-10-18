Andhra Pradesh Local Body Polls 2026: Hundreds Of Candidates File Papers On Last Day Of Nomination
Alliance candidate Vangaveeti Radhakrishna filed his nomination papers for the Vijayawada mayor post; Rayana Bhagyalakshmi of YCP will pose a challenge to him.
Published : October 18, 2026 at 8:43 PM IST
Amaravati: On the last day of filing nominations for local body elections 2026 in Andhra Pradesh, a large number of candidates from the TDP, BJP and Jana Sena alliance and the YSRCP filed their papers on Sunday.
Alliance candidate Vangaveeti Radhakrishna filed his nomination papers for the Vijayawada mayor post. He said that he would develop Vijayawada in every way. Rayana Bhagyalakshmi submitted her nomination as the YCP candidate for the post of Vijayawada mayor.
Alliance candidate Abdul Abida filed his nomination for the Machilipatnam mayor’s post.
Mukka Sravani filed his nomination as an alliance candidate for the Visakhapatnam mayor. Kovelamudi Lakshmi Aparna filed her nomination as the TDP candidate for Guntur mayor along with Union Minister Pemmasani, local MLAs and alliance leaders. Tadikonda Alivelu Venkata Nagapadma Sridevi filed her nomination as the YSRCP candidate for the post of Guntur mayor.
Vijaya Pratyusha filed her nomination as the alliance candidate for the Kurnool mayor post. Minister T G Bharath, MP Nagaraju and alliance leaders came and submitted their nomination papers. Matti Suvarna filed her nomination as the alliance candidate for Kadapa mayor’s post. The alliance leaders, including Madhavi, held a rally in large numbers.
BJP candidate Ajesh Babu and YSRCP’s Ramesh Goud filed their nominations for the Anantapur mayor post. TDP candidate Srishilpa filed her nomination as a contender for the Ongole mayor’s post.
Alliance candidate Avanapu Bhargavi filed his nomination papers for the Vizianagaram mayor post. Minister Kondapalli Srinivas, along with alliance leaders and activists, performed special prayers to Goddess Paiditalli and went in a procession to file his nomination.
P Sravani filed his nomination as a candidate for NTR District Thiruvur Municipal chairman’s post. In Nandigama, under the leadership of MLA Tangirala Soumya, Sakhamuru Vamsidhar filed his nomination papers for the post of municipal chairman.
Alliance candidate Kanneganti Amulya filed his nomination as Kondapalli Municipality chairperson.
There was tension for a while during the nomination of YSRCP candidates. YSRCP leaders and activists held a rally from the residence of former minister Jogi Ramesh. YSRCP activists got into an argument with the police on duty. They misbehaved with police personnel by pushing barricades. In Krishna district, alliance candidate Naga Jyotsnarani filed her nomination in Pedana. In Uyyuru, Chedurthipati Praveen Kumar filed her nomination.
Jana Sena candidate Thota Rajarajeshwari filed her nomination for the post of Municipal chairperson of Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district.
MP Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu and MLA Prathipati Pullarao participated in the rally. In Bapatla, alliance candidate Ericharla Honey Spandana submitted her nomination papers. In Jammalamadugu, Kadapa district, TDP's Chadipiralla Jyothi filed her nomination.
In Narsipatnam, Anakapalle district, Chintakayala Anitha filed her nomination for YSRCP. In Parvathipuram, TDP candidate Belagam Karuna filed her nomination. In Palakonda, Manyam district, Jana Sena leader Palla Vijaya Nirmala filed her nomination.
In Saluru, Nimmadi Kusuma filed nomination as a TDP candidate, Gorla Vijayakumari as a Jana Sena candidate, Bhavireddy Rebika Rani as a YSRCP candidate, along with several independents.
In Pithapuram, Danam Lazar Babu filed nomination as an alliance candidate. In Yeleswaram, alliance leader Yarlagadda Akshitha filed her nomination. In Gollaprolu, Tammaya Naidu and Jana Sena candidate Srilatha filed nominations in Tuni.
Meenakshi, who was seeking a seat from the alliance, also filed her nomination in Tuni. TDP candidate Rongala Anusha filed her nomination for the post of Jangareddygudem Municipality chairman in Eluru district.
Vajja Gangabhavani filed her nomination for the post of Palasa-Kashibugga Municipal chairperson in Srikakulam district as a TDP candidate. She held a rally along with MLA Gauthu Sirisha and activists. Leelarani, along with MLA Bendalam Ashok and activists of the alliance, went in a procession to Ichchapuram and filed her nomination.
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