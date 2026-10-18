ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Local Body Polls 2026: Hundreds Of Candidates File Papers On Last Day Of Nomination

Amaravati: On the last day of filing nominations for local body elections 2026 in Andhra Pradesh, a large number of candidates from the TDP, BJP and Jana Sena alliance and the YSRCP filed their papers on Sunday.

Alliance candidate Vangaveeti Radhakrishna filed his nomination papers for the Vijayawada mayor post. He said that he would develop Vijayawada in every way. Rayana Bhagyalakshmi submitted her nomination as the YCP candidate for the post of Vijayawada mayor.

Alliance candidate Abdul Abida filed his nomination for the Machilipatnam mayor’s post.

Mukka Sravani filed his nomination as an alliance candidate for the Visakhapatnam mayor. Kovelamudi Lakshmi Aparna filed her nomination as the TDP candidate for Guntur mayor along with Union Minister Pemmasani, local MLAs and alliance leaders. Tadikonda Alivelu Venkata Nagapadma Sridevi filed her nomination as the YSRCP candidate for the post of Guntur mayor.

Vijaya Pratyusha filed her nomination as the alliance candidate for the Kurnool mayor post. Minister T G Bharath, MP Nagaraju and alliance leaders came and submitted their nomination papers. Matti Suvarna filed her nomination as the alliance candidate for Kadapa mayor’s post. The alliance leaders, including Madhavi, held a rally in large numbers.

BJP candidate Ajesh Babu and YSRCP’s Ramesh Goud filed their nominations for the Anantapur mayor post. TDP candidate Srishilpa filed her nomination as a contender for the Ongole mayor’s post.

Alliance candidate Avanapu Bhargavi filed his nomination papers for the Vizianagaram mayor post. Minister Kondapalli Srinivas, along with alliance leaders and activists, performed special prayers to Goddess Paiditalli and went in a procession to file his nomination.

P Sravani filed his nomination as a candidate for NTR District Thiruvur Municipal chairman’s post. In Nandigama, under the leadership of MLA Tangirala Soumya, Sakhamuru Vamsidhar filed his nomination papers for the post of municipal chairman.

Alliance candidate Kanneganti Amulya filed his nomination as Kondapalli Municipality chairperson.