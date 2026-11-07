ETV Bharat / state

AP Local Body Election Results Expected Soon, Says State Election Commissioner

Guntur: Results of the Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) elections in Andhra Pradesh are expected to be fully available by the evening, State Election Commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha said on Saturday.

Anil Chandra made the announcement after visiting the counting centre at Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur district, where he inspected the counting process.

He said CCTV cameras had been installed in strong rooms as well as counting halls across the state. The footage would be preserved for two months. If any court cases arise in connection with the counting process, the relevant recordings would be retained until the cases are resolved, he added.

The State Election Commissioner said counting was proceeding smoothly across Andhra Pradesh.

Anil Chandra also responded to an unusual incident in Kankanalapalli village of Palnadu district, where villagers placed pamphlets highlighting local concerns inside ballot boxes.

Counting staff at AM Reddy Engineering College in Narasaraopet were surprised to find the pamphlets while opening ballot boxes from Kankanalapalli in Sattenapalli mandal.

The pamphlets raised objections to the proposed underpass at a railway gate on the road leading to the village. Residents expressed concern that the proposed U-shaped design would cause difficulties for commuters and urged Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Minister Nara Lokesh to intervene.