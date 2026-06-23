ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam: Torn Currency Note For Hawala Transfers Under ED's Scanner

Hyderabad: In a sensational revelation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has stumbled upon a torn currency note with a 'hawala' number while searching the houses of the accused during its investigation into an alleged Rs 195 crore liquor transportation scam in Andhra Pradesh.

The note has emerged as a crucial piece of evidence as the ED suspects that numerous transactions were conducted through it and will help to unearth not only this case but several other related matters.

ED had registered a case and is currently investigating allegations of large-scale corruption in the supply of liquor from Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL) depots to retail outlets. The agency has already arrested former APSBCL MD Vasudeva Reddy, Raj Kesireddy, a key figure in liquor operations during the YSRCP regime, and Sunil Kumar, son of former state minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao.

During searches conducted at the residences of Nageswara Rao and Sunil Kumar, ED officials unexpectedly came upon a photograph of a half-torn currency note from a seized phone.

Officials identified that this image had been sent to a specific number, and all transactions via the 'hawala route' operated using this torn note.

According to officials, to transfer money from Hyderabad to Mumbai without featuring in the official records, the money was handed over to a local hawala agent. A photograph of the torn note provided by the agent was then sent to an associate in Mumbai. When this associate showed the photo of the note to the hawala agent in Mumbai, the cash was handed over there.