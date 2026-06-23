Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam: Torn Currency Note For Hawala Transfers Under ED's Scanner
ED officials had previously identified hawala transactions but lacked concrete evidence. The photograph of the torn note is now considered a strong evidence.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 3:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: In a sensational revelation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has stumbled upon a torn currency note with a 'hawala' number while searching the houses of the accused during its investigation into an alleged Rs 195 crore liquor transportation scam in Andhra Pradesh.
The note has emerged as a crucial piece of evidence as the ED suspects that numerous transactions were conducted through it and will help to unearth not only this case but several other related matters.
ED had registered a case and is currently investigating allegations of large-scale corruption in the supply of liquor from Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL) depots to retail outlets. The agency has already arrested former APSBCL MD Vasudeva Reddy, Raj Kesireddy, a key figure in liquor operations during the YSRCP regime, and Sunil Kumar, son of former state minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao.
During searches conducted at the residences of Nageswara Rao and Sunil Kumar, ED officials unexpectedly came upon a photograph of a half-torn currency note from a seized phone.
Officials identified that this image had been sent to a specific number, and all transactions via the 'hawala route' operated using this torn note.
According to officials, to transfer money from Hyderabad to Mumbai without featuring in the official records, the money was handed over to a local hawala agent. A photograph of the torn note provided by the agent was then sent to an associate in Mumbai. When this associate showed the photo of the note to the hawala agent in Mumbai, the cash was handed over there.
Since this entire process is unofficial, large-scale transactions are frequently conducted through this hawala channel, officials said.
As part of the investigation, ED officials have already issued notices to former minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao, asking him to appear before the agency on June 23. The former minister is likely to appear for questioning before the ED officials on Tuesday.
During the YSRCP government's tenure, a liquor supply contract worth Rs 195 crore was awarded to Sigma Supply Chain Solutions Private Limited and Prasad Transport. Sudarshan Constructions, owned by Vallu Sandeep, secured a subcontract from Sigma. It appears that funds were siphoned off from Sigma to Sudarshan Constructions and subsequently to Sunil Kumar.
Sunil Kumar allegedly diverted these funds via 'hawala' to amass assets and finance election expenses. While investigators had previously identified hawala transactions, they lacked concrete evidence. The photograph of the torn currency note found at Sunil Kumar's residence is now considered irrefutable evidence.
While the ED has estimated that the scam is worth Rs 195 crore, the fresh evidence is expected to reveal where the bulk of the funds was diverted. Authorities plan to identify the recipient of the photograph showing the currency note and question that individual, which could potentially lead to the uncovering of further transactions.
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