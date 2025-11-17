ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam Probe: Rs 5.80 Crore Bribe Money Was Stolen, Used For Buying Properties In Odisha, Hyderabad

Amaravati: In a new revelation in the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam probe, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has found that the members of the YSRCP-linked network themselves stole Rs 5.80 crore of bribe money from Hyderabad and used it to purchase properties in Odisha and Hyderabad.

The SIT has approached the state government, seeking approval to confiscate these properties.

Investigation reveals that the bribe money collected from liquor distilleries was stored in various dens in Hyderabad by accused, Raj Kesireddy and T Eshwar Kiran Kumar Reddy. One such den was located in the house of accused, Mohan Kollipuri, who is the brother-in-law of Simon Prasanna, another accused.

According to sources, at that time, Mohan’s brother Anil Kumar, who had fractured his leg in Visakhapatnam, was brought to Hyderabad for treatment. His girlfriend, Rashmita Behera, a spa and salon owner from Cuttack in Odisha, visited Mohan’s house to see him. During her stay, she noticed large amounts of cash being brought into the house and carefully stored. Realising that the money was illegal and assuming its owners would never dare to complain to the police, she plotted to steal it.

Acting on her plan, she contacted her friend Irshad Ahmed from Cuttack, who then travelled to Hyderabad in January 2023. He joined hands with local resident Mubarak Ali, and a six-member gang was formed.