Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam Probe: Rs 5.80 Crore Bribe Money Was Stolen, Used For Buying Properties In Odisha, Hyderabad
SIT arrested three persons, who stole the bribe money, and initiated action to confiscate properties bought with it in Odisha and Hyderabad.
Published : November 17, 2025 at 1:54 PM IST
Amaravati: In a new revelation in the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam probe, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has found that the members of the YSRCP-linked network themselves stole Rs 5.80 crore of bribe money from Hyderabad and used it to purchase properties in Odisha and Hyderabad.
The SIT has approached the state government, seeking approval to confiscate these properties.
Investigation reveals that the bribe money collected from liquor distilleries was stored in various dens in Hyderabad by accused, Raj Kesireddy and T Eshwar Kiran Kumar Reddy. One such den was located in the house of accused, Mohan Kollipuri, who is the brother-in-law of Simon Prasanna, another accused.
According to sources, at that time, Mohan’s brother Anil Kumar, who had fractured his leg in Visakhapatnam, was brought to Hyderabad for treatment. His girlfriend, Rashmita Behera, a spa and salon owner from Cuttack in Odisha, visited Mohan’s house to see him. During her stay, she noticed large amounts of cash being brought into the house and carefully stored. Realising that the money was illegal and assuming its owners would never dare to complain to the police, she plotted to steal it.
Acting on her plan, she contacted her friend Irshad Ahmed from Cuttack, who then travelled to Hyderabad in January 2023. He joined hands with local resident Mubarak Ali, and a six-member gang was formed.
On 13 January 2023, the gang conducted a detailed recce of Mohan’s house. The next day at around 3:30 am, Rashmita deliberately left the doors unlocked. The gang entered the house and stole six cardboard boxes containing an estimated Rs 5.80 crore. The money was initially hidden at Mubarak Ali’s house. He opened two boxes and gave the remaining four to Irshad.
Two days later, Mohan and Simon discovered the theft. After Eshwar Kiran Kumar checked the CCTV footage, they realised Rashmita was behind it. Since she had already fled to Odisha, a case was registered but no progress was made. Mohan and Simon reportedly mortgaged gold and sold assets to recover the amount.
As part of the ongoing liquor scam probe, SIT officials have been questioning Mohan and Anil Kumar. During this, Anil gave a detailed account of the theft before a judicial officer. Based on his statement, SIT teams arrested Rashmita Behera and Irshad Ahmed and Mubarak Ali from Odisha and Hyderabad respectively.
Investigations revealed that the trio used the stolen bribe money to purchase several properties in Odisha and Hyderabad. As this money was directly linked to liquor kickbacks, the SIT has initiated action to confiscate all the properties bought with it.
