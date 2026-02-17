ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam: Ex-Minister, YSRCP Leaders, Their Relatives In List Of Accused

Amaravati: In the ongoing investigations into the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam, wherein allegedly Rs 200-400 crore were swindled from the government exchequer, the list of newly included accused has a former minister, several YSRCP leaders and their family members.

The list of accused includes YSRCP leader and former minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao, his son Karumuri Sunil, daughter-in-law Keerthi, Chittoor constituency YSRCP in-charge, and red sandalwood smuggler MC Vijayananda Reddy. This apart, son-in-law of then YSRCP leader Samineni Udayabhanu and brother-in-law of then MD of Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL) Vasudeva Reddy, Narasimha Reddy, are also accused.

The main accused, Raj Kesireddy, his aides Buneti Chanakya, Tutekula Eshwar Kiran Kumar Reddy, then MD of APSBCL D Vasudeva Reddy, and some others were already in the list of accused. Their roles came to light during the investigation by the Vigilance and Enforcement Department.

Liquor Transportation Charge Raised From Rs 13 To Rs 34

Initially, the contract for supplying liquor from APSBCL depots to government shops was decided by the committee headed by joint collectors at the district level and Rs 13 per liquor case was paid to the contractors for transportation. Probe revealed that the prime accused, Raj Kesireddy, his close associate, Ishwar Kiran Kumar Reddy, along with Vasudeva Reddy, ensured that the contract was bagged by their companies, Sigma Logistics in Delhi, and later Prasad Transport in Vellore during 2020 to 2022.

The contract system was centralised and the transport charge was fixed at Rs 34. Although the names of Sigma Logistics and Prasad Transport were on paper, Raj Kesireddy, Vasudeva Reddy, and Kiran Kumar Reddy were the ones who ran the real show behind the scenes, officials said.