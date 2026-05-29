ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam: ED Questions Vijayasai Reddy Again

Hyderabad: Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Thursday once again interrogated former Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in connection with the alleged Andhra Pradesh liquor scam.

The ED is probing allegations of large-scale irregularities in the formulation of the liquor policy and liquor sales during the tenure of the YSRCP government. The investigation is reportedly based on a case earlier registered by the local police regarding alleged diversion and misuse of funds.

It may be recalled that ED officials had conducted searches at Reddy’s residence in Hyderabad last month as part of the ongoing inquiry. In the latest development, he was summoned to the ED office for questioning. He reportedly arrived at around 11 am and left at about 6.30 pm after several hours of interrogation. This was his third appearance before the Central agency in connection with the case.

Speaking to reporters after the questioning, he stated that officials had unlocked the mobile phone previously seized from him in his presence and copied the data stored in it.