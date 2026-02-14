Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam Case: Accused Swindled Rs 200-400 Crore By Nearly Tripling Transport Charges
According to investigators, the accused took control of the liquor transportation system and increased the per case carriage charges from Rs 13 to Rs 34.
Published : February 14, 2026 at 11:43 AM IST
Amaravati: Amid the ongoing investigation into the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam case, investigators have claimed to have uncovered a racket allegedly swindling Rs 200-400 crore from the government exchequer by tripling the liquor transportation charges through forgery, officials said.
According to the officials, the accused YSRCP leaders took control of two or three districts each to commit the fraud. Some leaders operated through their own companies, while others used benami (proxy) firms.
The scam was exposed during a Vigilance and Enforcement inquiry. Based on the report, the AP CID registered a case on Feb 10. According to the FIR, between 2020 and 2024, the accused caused a loss of Rs200–400 crore to the government exchequer through tender rigging, arbitrary increase in transportation charges, and violation of rules in liquor transport tenders.
The State Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand issued orders on Friday assigning the investigation to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Vijayawada City Police Commissioner S.V. Rajasekhar Babu.
Contracts Taken Away From JCs And Centralized
Initially, during the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government, liquor transportation contracts from the Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited(APSBCL) depots to government shops were decided at the district level by a committee headed by Joint Collectors. Selected contractors were paid Rs 13 per liquor case transported. However, the accused YSRCP leaders centralized this contract system and amended rules so that contractor selection would take place at the APSBCL level, investigators alleged.
In the liquor scam case, the prime accused Raj Kesireddy (A1) and his close associate Thukekula Eshwar Kiran Kumar Reddy (A8) allegedly ensured that the contract was awarded to their front company, Sigma Logistics. The agreement fixed the transport charge at Rs 34 per liquor case. They allegedly gained Rs 21 per case. It is alleged that the APSBCL paid Rs 450 crore to Sigma Logistics, causing heavy losses to the government treasury.
YSRCP Leaders Allegedly Controlled Different Regions
According to investigators, after taking control of the entire liquor transportation system, accused Raj Kesireddy and Thukekula Eshwar Kiran Kumar Reddy reportedly paid a 5% commission to Sigma Logistics. As per instructions from top leaders of the then government, liquor transport in various districts was sub-contracted to key YSRCP leaders in those regions.
The names of all accused included in the newly registered case have not yet been made public in the FIR. More details are expected to emerge during the SIT investigation.
Properties Bought With Stolen Money To Be Seized
The SIT has initiated steps to seize properties purchased with Rs 5.80 crore that was allegedly stolen from a den where scam money was stored. The Home Department has granted permission to the SIT to file a petition in the Vijayawada ACB Court to seize properties in Hyderabad and Odisha belonging to Rashmita Behara, Irshad Ahmed, and Mubarak Ali, who were allegedly involved in the theft.
Read More: