Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam Case: Accused Swindled Rs 200-400 Crore By Nearly Tripling Transport Charges

Amaravati: Amid the ongoing investigation into the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam case, investigators have claimed to have uncovered a racket allegedly swindling Rs 200-400 crore from the government exchequer by tripling the liquor transportation charges through forgery, officials said.

According to the officials, the accused YSRCP leaders took control of two or three districts each to commit the fraud. Some leaders operated through their own companies, while others used benami (proxy) firms.

The scam was exposed during a Vigilance and Enforcement inquiry. Based on the report, the AP CID registered a case on Feb 10. According to the FIR, between 2020 and 2024, the accused caused a loss of Rs200–400 crore to the government exchequer through tender rigging, arbitrary increase in transportation charges, and violation of rules in liquor transport tenders.

The State Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand issued orders on Friday assigning the investigation to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Vijayawada City Police Commissioner S.V. Rajasekhar Babu.

Contracts Taken Away From JCs And Centralized

Initially, during the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government, liquor transportation contracts from the Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited(APSBCL) depots to government shops were decided at the district level by a committee headed by Joint Collectors. Selected contractors were paid Rs 13 per liquor case transported. However, the accused YSRCP leaders centralized this contract system and amended rules so that contractor selection would take place at the APSBCL level, investigators alleged.