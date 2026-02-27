ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam: Accused Avinash Reddy Was Key Conspirator, Reveals SIT Remand Report

Amaravati: Shocking details have been revealed in the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) remand report after liquor scam accused, Muppidi Avinash Reddy, surrendered as Supreme Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea on Tuesday.

The SIT remand report states that Avinash, who collected hefty bribes from liquor distilleries, used to threaten them and assured of full political support. "If you want to get liquor supply orders in Andhra Pradesh or continue your business, you have to pay the bribe that I say. This is the final decision. There is full political support," SIT remand report quoted Avinash as saying.

The SIT alleged that on the orders of the then Andhra Pradesh Beverages Corporation Limited (APBCL) MD Vasudeva Reddy and Special Officer Satya Prasad, the owners of liquor distilleries and supply companies used to meet Avinash in hotels and private buildings in Jubilee Hills, where he used to negotiate bribes on behalf of the liquor syndicate.

Thirty two-year-old Avinash played a key role in the alleged irregularities linked to the liquor scam and monitored the liquor orders placed through the APBCL. It was he who decided whom to issue supply orders, liquor brands for which orders are to be increased and brands that are to be discontinued. Although he did not have any official position, he was instrumental in controlling the alleged irregularities.

Avinash played a key strategist from planning the conspiracy, determining the bribe amount, ensuring that only those who paid the money got the supply orders to collecting bribes from distilleries and supply companies, and laundering the entire amount through shell companies. The then APSBCL officials, Vasudeva Reddy and Satya Prasad, strictly followed the orders given by Avinash on behalf of another accused, Raj KC Reddy, the SIT concluded in the remand report.