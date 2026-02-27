Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam: Accused Avinash Reddy Was Key Conspirator, Reveals SIT Remand Report
SIT's remand report has described Muppidi Avinash Reddy as key strategist, who was instrumental in discontinuing established liquor brands and introducing new ones.
Published : February 27, 2026 at 5:29 PM IST
Amaravati: Shocking details have been revealed in the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) remand report after liquor scam accused, Muppidi Avinash Reddy, surrendered as Supreme Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea on Tuesday.
The SIT remand report states that Avinash, who collected hefty bribes from liquor distilleries, used to threaten them and assured of full political support. "If you want to get liquor supply orders in Andhra Pradesh or continue your business, you have to pay the bribe that I say. This is the final decision. There is full political support," SIT remand report quoted Avinash as saying.
The SIT alleged that on the orders of the then Andhra Pradesh Beverages Corporation Limited (APBCL) MD Vasudeva Reddy and Special Officer Satya Prasad, the owners of liquor distilleries and supply companies used to meet Avinash in hotels and private buildings in Jubilee Hills, where he used to negotiate bribes on behalf of the liquor syndicate.
Thirty two-year-old Avinash played a key role in the alleged irregularities linked to the liquor scam and monitored the liquor orders placed through the APBCL. It was he who decided whom to issue supply orders, liquor brands for which orders are to be increased and brands that are to be discontinued. Although he did not have any official position, he was instrumental in controlling the alleged irregularities.
Avinash played a key strategist from planning the conspiracy, determining the bribe amount, ensuring that only those who paid the money got the supply orders to collecting bribes from distilleries and supply companies, and laundering the entire amount through shell companies. The then APSBCL officials, Vasudeva Reddy and Satya Prasad, strictly followed the orders given by Avinash on behalf of another accused, Raj KC Reddy, the SIT concluded in the remand report.
SIT said the accused created shell companies under the guise of providing packaging, logistics, and other facilities. Without purchasing any goods or receiving any services from them, fake invoices were created and bribes were diverted to shell companies. To prevent these irregularities from coming to light, the files of fake invoices and payment records were deleted from time to time, and audit trails were destroyed, investigators added.
SIT alleged that the main accused, Raj Kesireddy, took a loan from Aurobindo Group, met Avinash, and established Adan Distilleries. Muppidi Anirudh Reddy, director of this company, is Avinash's brother. Avinash, who was the sole authorised signatory of Adan Distilleries, looked after all its financial affairs and hugely benefitted from the alleged scam. Adan Distilleries received the largest number of liquor supply orders and diverted around Rs 21.6 crore to shell companies through fake bills. Avinash used to collect the entire amount.
Upon examining Avinash's call records, it was revealed that he was in constant contact with Raj Kesireddy and work in tandem with accused, Tukekula Eshwar Kiran Kumar Reddy, Saif Ahmed and Paila Dilip, who acted as handlers and logistics coordinators for the bribes collected from distilleries and supply companies.
Raj Kesireddy, after becoming his brother-in-law, entrusted all key responsibilities to Avinash, who played a key role in leading this entire scam from the front. He was the main mastermind behind the collection of liquor bribes, acted as the financial focal point for the implementation of the liquor scam and was among major beneficiaries.
