ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Launches Rs 528 Cr 'Fresh Waste Processing Project’ Across 107 Cities, Trial Run In June

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has launched the ‘Fresh Water Processing Project’, with a trial run scheduled in June, aimed at addressing urban waste challenges by converting it into useful products, officials said. The project, with an outlay of Rs 528.65 crore, will see the establishment of waste processing centres across 107 cities and towns grouped into 10 clusters.

Under the project, organic fertilisers will be produced from liquid waste, while around 12 types of products will be generated from solid waste collected daily from households and commercial establishments. The funding will be shared between the Centre (Rs 213.54 crore), the state government (Rs 141.59 crore), and urban local bodies (Rs 173.52 crore).

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the project’s implementation and management was signed between nine private agencies and the Swachh Andhra Corporation in the presence of its Chairman Pattabhiram and Managing Director Anil Kumar Reddy on Wednesday.

Officials said the project aims to eliminate dumping yards by ensuring direct transportation of waste to processing centres. Of the 5,385 tonnes of waste generated daily, a significant portion will be converted into fertilisers to be supplied to farmers at subsidised rates.

“Recycling Centres will be established to manufacture various products from discarded plastics and other solid waste materials. We aim to create wealth from waste. A ‘trial run’ is scheduled to begin in the first week of June this year," Pattabhiram explained.