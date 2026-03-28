ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Launches Digital School Health Portal To Promote Adolescent Wellness

Amaravati: The Government of Andhra Pradesh has launched the School Health and Wellness Programme (SHWP) digital portal to promote healthy lifestyles among adolescents. Developed by the Department of Medical, Health and Family Welfare, the portal (apshwp.ap.gov.in) is available in both Telugu and English to facilitate student registration.

The comprehensive digital platform has been developed in collaboration with multiple organisations, including the National Health Mission, Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram, AP AIDS Control Society, State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Department of Women and Child Welfare, AIIMS Mangalagiri, and UNICEF.

Selected teachers and lecturers from government high schools and junior colleges are currently undergoing training to familiarise students with the portal and its benefits.