Andhra Pradesh Launches Digital School Health Portal To Promote Adolescent Wellness
Selected teachers and lecturers from government high schools and junior colleges are currently undergoing training to familiarise students with the portal and its benefits.
Published : March 28, 2026 at 5:26 PM IST
Amaravati: The Government of Andhra Pradesh has launched the School Health and Wellness Programme (SHWP) digital portal to promote healthy lifestyles among adolescents. Developed by the Department of Medical, Health and Family Welfare, the portal (apshwp.ap.gov.in) is available in both Telugu and English to facilitate student registration.
The comprehensive digital platform has been developed in collaboration with multiple organisations, including the National Health Mission, Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram, AP AIDS Control Society, State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Department of Women and Child Welfare, AIIMS Mangalagiri, and UNICEF.
Selected teachers and lecturers from government high schools and junior colleges are currently undergoing training to familiarise students with the portal and its benefits.
The platform offers digital learning materials, including videos, presentations and documents. It covered key topics such as metabolic health, road safety, HIV/AIDS awareness, nutrition and lifestyle, mental health, and anaemia.
It also includes quizzes and online assessments on subjects such as HIV/AIDS prevention, the harmful effects of substance abuse, mental health, diabetes, non-communicable diseases, child rights and protection, prevention of child marriage, road safety, and menstrual hygiene. Certificates will be awarded to students based on merit.
Minister for Health and Medical Education Satyakumar Yadav said the School Health and Wellness Programme is the first of its kind initiative under Ayushman Bharat. It has been digitised and launched.
He added that the programme aims to create awareness among adolescents aged 13 to 19, in line with the vision of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.
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