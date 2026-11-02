ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh: KIMS Saveera Hospital Expands To 500 Beds, Launches Specialised Cancer Care Facilities In Anantapur

Anantapur: KIMS Saveera Hospital in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, has expanded its capacity from 250 to 500 beds with the inauguration of its new facility, including specialised medical blocks and advanced healthcare infrastructure.

The hospital also distributed 200 AI-powered smart glasses free of cost to visually impaired people from Anantapur district as part of its social responsibility initiative.

The expanded facility was inaugurated by state Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister Satya Kumar Yadav, and Finance, Planning, Commercial Taxes and Legislative Affairs Minister Payyavula Keshav.

The expansion doubles the hospital's existing bed capacity and aims to strengthen healthcare services across Anantapur and the wider Rayalaseema region. With specialised treatment facilities available under one roof, the hospital aims to reduce the need for patients to travel to metropolitan cities such as Bengaluru and Hyderabad for complex medical procedures.

Speaking at the inauguration, Satya Kumar Yadav said strengthening healthcare infrastructure across Rayalaseema was a priority for the state government. He said the expansion of KIMS Saveera into a 500-bed tertiary care facility, equipped with advanced radiation, surgical and diagnostic oncology services, would make specialised treatment more accessible to people in the region.

He added that such facilities would help reduce the financial burden and inconvenience faced by families travelling to distant cities for critical medical treatment.

Payyavula Keshav highlighted the social and economic benefits of investing in healthcare infrastructure. He also appreciated the distribution of 200 AI-powered smart glasses under the hospital's DRIISTI initiative, saying the technology would promote greater independence among visually impaired people.

The expanded infrastructure includes a dedicated Oncology Block offering services in Medical Oncology, Radiation Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Haematology and Bone Marrow Transplantation.

The block is equipped with advanced diagnostic and treatment facilities, including LINAC-Elekta Versa HD, Digital PET-CT, Brachytherapy, Gamma Camera and Digital Mammography.