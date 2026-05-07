ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Will Manufacture 80% Of India’s Air Conditioners By 2028: Nara Lokesh

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh at the groundbreaking ceremony of new manufacturing facility in Sri City, Tirupati ( ETV Bharat )

Tirupati: Asserting that Andhra Pradesh is rapidly emerging as a major manufacturing and technology hub, State IT Minister Nara Lokesh has said that by 2028, nearly 80 per cent of the air conditioners produced in the country would be manufactured in the state.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the new manufacturing facility of Carrier Global Corporation at Sri City in Tirupati, Lokesh said the company’s investment reflects the strong confidence global investors have in the leadership and vision of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

According to sources, Carrier Air Conditioning and Refrigeration is investing Rs 1,000 crore in the facility, which is expected to create employment opportunities for nearly 3,000 people.

The plant is being established in the Satyavedu constituency of Tirupati district. Calling Sri City a global manufacturing destination, Lokesh said the integrated business hub spans 8,500 acres and hosts over 250 companies from 31 countries, making it a model for both the 'Make in India' and 'Made in Andhra Pradesh' initiatives.

He also said Visakhapatnam is poised to become a global AI hub and urged Carrier to establish a research centre as well in Sri City. Lokesh said Andhra Pradesh is witnessing rapid growth in data centre investments and emphasised that the government’s focus is not limited to attracting data centres alone, but also building the complete ecosystem needed to support them.