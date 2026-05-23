ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Introduces Community Service Punishment For Minor Offences

Amaravati: In a significant reform aimed at promoting social responsibility and reducing pressure on prisons, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has officially introduced ‘community service’ as a form of punishment for minor offences. The new system allows courts to impose community service either in addition to, or instead of, imprisonment and monetary fines.

The state government has issued a formal notification implementing the provision in accordance with the guidelines of the High Court and the provisions under the new criminal laws that came into force across the country on July 1, 2024.

According to officials, the primary objective behind the move is to reduce overcrowding in prisons while encouraging offenders involved in minor infractions to develop accountability toward society. Authorities believe that engaging offenders in socially useful activities can create awareness, instill discipline, and promote a sense of remorse more effectively than short-term imprisonment in certain cases.

As per the notification, courts can order community service punishments ranging from one to 31 days, or for durations extending from 40 to 240 hours, depending on the nature and seriousness of the offence.