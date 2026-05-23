Andhra Pradesh Introduces Community Service Punishment For Minor Offences
The decision is as per the High Court guidelines and the new criminal laws effective across the country on July 1, 2024.
Published : May 23, 2026 at 12:29 PM IST
Amaravati: In a significant reform aimed at promoting social responsibility and reducing pressure on prisons, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has officially introduced ‘community service’ as a form of punishment for minor offences. The new system allows courts to impose community service either in addition to, or instead of, imprisonment and monetary fines.
The state government has issued a formal notification implementing the provision in accordance with the guidelines of the High Court and the provisions under the new criminal laws that came into force across the country on July 1, 2024.
According to officials, the primary objective behind the move is to reduce overcrowding in prisons while encouraging offenders involved in minor infractions to develop accountability toward society. Authorities believe that engaging offenders in socially useful activities can create awareness, instill discipline, and promote a sense of remorse more effectively than short-term imprisonment in certain cases.
As per the notification, courts can order community service punishments ranging from one to 31 days, or for durations extending from 40 to 240 hours, depending on the nature and seriousness of the offence.
Individuals sentenced under this system may be directed to work at government hospitals, public libraries, educational institutions, municipalities, gram panchayats, police stations, forest departments, zoological parks, old-age homes, hostels, and other public service institutions. The assigned work is expected to contribute directly to community welfare while helping offenders understand civic responsibility.
The responsibility for monitoring whether the convicted individual is sincerely performing the assigned duties has been entrusted to the District Probation Officer. Officials stated that proper supervision and reporting mechanisms would be maintained to ensure compliance with court orders.
The government believes this initiative could serve as a progressive correctional measure, especially for first-time offenders and those involved in petty violations. Legal experts note that similar community service models are already in practice in several countries and are often viewed as more reformative than punitive.
The orders regarding the implementation of the new system were issued through a Gazette notification by Kumar Vishwajit, Principal Secretary of the Home Department. The move is being seen as an important step toward a more rehabilitative and socially constructive criminal justice system in the state.
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