ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Inks 7 Agreements At AI Summit Focusing On Education, Skilling

In this image posted on Feb. 20, 2026, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu with the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology�s (NIELIT) Director General Madan Mohan Tripathi and others during the signing of an MoU between the state government and NIELIT at the India AI Impact Summit, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Andhra Pradesh government has signed seven agreements at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, with most of them directed towards higher education, advanced skilling and school transformation.

The pacts were signed on Friday in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, as the state is choosing to build its AI future through its students, said an official press release. "The chief minister oversaw the signing of seven key MoUs and Letters of Intent, most of them directly focused on higher education, advanced skilling and school transformation," it said.

Agreements were inked with IBM, UNICC, NIELIT, IIT Madras, BharatGen and WISER. With IBM, the southern state signed a Letter of Intent to skill one lakh learners over the next three to five years in Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity and Quantum Computing.

The collaboration will explore access to IBM's global digital learning platforms, enabling learners from to gain industry aligned future ready skills and strengthening the state's emerging tech workforce pipeline. The agreement with United Nations International Computing Centre (UNICC) will establish a Centre of Excellence for AI and Quantum (computing) at Amaravati Quantum Valley in 2026.

With over 55 years of experience serving more than 100 UN entities and international organisations, UNICC brings global best practices in secure and sovereign AI, the release said. The Centre is expected to position Amaravati as a digital embassy for secure AI-aligned with UN-grade standards.

Likewise, Andhra Pradesh entered into an agreement with the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) to establish the first NIELIT deemed to be University campus in South India, dedicated to Quantum and AI education.

Backed by Central government funding support and state-provided land, space and quantum hardware access, the campus is set to emerge as a national hub for emerging technology talent development.

Similarly, Andhra Pradesh singed an agreement with Cabilo AI to strengthen AI and digital innovation capabilities across more than 50 higher educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh.