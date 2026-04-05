Andhra Pradesh High Court Allows Enforcement Of Ban On Priests Who Travelled Abroad Entering Sanctum
The petitioner alleged that despite a 2010 November circular prohibiting priests who travelled abroad from entering the sanctum, the rule was not being implemented.
Published : April 5, 2026 at 3:31 PM IST
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has ordered the implementation of a circular issued by the Endowment Department barring priests who have travelled abroad from entering the sanctum sanctorum and performing priestly duties.
The court agreed with the department’s submission that temple rituals and festivals must be conducted strictly in accordance with Agama Shastra and established temple traditions.
Justice Nimmagadda Venkateswarlu issued the order on March 30, directing the Principal Secretary and Commissioner of the Endowment Department to enforce the guidelines framed by the Dharmika Parishad and Sringeri Sharada Peetham.
The court was hearing a petition filed by Subrahmanyam, a Sri Chakra Navavarana Archana Parayanadar at the Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Temple in Vijayawada. He alleged that despite a circular issued on November 10, 2010, prohibiting priests who travelled abroad from entering the sanctum, the rule was not being implemented. He also informed the court that Jagadguru Sri Sri Sri Mahatirtha Bharathi Swamy of the Sringeri Sharada Peetham had issued a standard on December 20, 2024, reinforcing the restriction.
Counsel for the petitioner, Advocate KR Srinivas, submitted that priests who travelled abroad were still being allowed to perform pujas inside the sanctum. He argued that only hereditary priests adhering to strict spiritual discipline were eligible to enter the sanctum and perform rituals.
He further submitted that, as per the guidelines of the Dharmika Parishad and the standards set by the Sharada Peetham, priests are not permitted to travel abroad, and even if permission is granted, they cannot resume duties inside the sanctum upon return. Such priests, he said, may only participate in rituals conducted outside the temple premises.
The court was also informed that, as per the standards issued by Mahatirtha Bharathi Swamy, only those who strictly follow prescribed practices such as Sandhya Vandana for three days, Guru Upadesha mantra chanting, Vedic study, dietary rules and disciplined conduct are eligible to enter the sanctum and perform pujas. The standards further state that those who travel abroad and deviate from traditional practices, including shaving or cutting hair against customs, are not permitted to enter the sanctum.
The counsel for the Endowment Department submitted that the earlier circular and standards would be followed. Taking note of the submissions, the court directed strict implementation of the circular issued by the Endowment Department and the guidelines prescribed by the Sringeri Sharada Peetham.
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