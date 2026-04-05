ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh High Court Allows Enforcement Of Ban On Priests Who Travelled Abroad Entering Sanctum

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has ordered the implementation of a circular issued by the Endowment Department barring priests who have travelled abroad from entering the sanctum sanctorum and performing priestly duties.

The court agreed with the department’s submission that temple rituals and festivals must be conducted strictly in accordance with Agama Shastra and established temple traditions.

Justice Nimmagadda Venkateswarlu issued the order on March 30, directing the Principal Secretary and Commissioner of the Endowment Department to enforce the guidelines framed by the Dharmika Parishad and Sringeri Sharada Peetham.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Subrahmanyam, a Sri Chakra Navavarana Archana Parayanadar at the Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Temple in Vijayawada. He alleged that despite a circular issued on November 10, 2010, prohibiting priests who travelled abroad from entering the sanctum, the rule was not being implemented. He also informed the court that Jagadguru Sri Sri Sri Mahatirtha Bharathi Swamy of the Sringeri Sharada Peetham had issued a standard on December 20, 2024, reinforcing the restriction.

Counsel for the petitioner, Advocate KR Srinivas, submitted that priests who travelled abroad were still being allowed to perform pujas inside the sanctum. He argued that only hereditary priests adhering to strict spiritual discipline were eligible to enter the sanctum and perform rituals.