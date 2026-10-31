Andhra Pradesh High Court Denies Arrest Protection To YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy In Punganur Violence Cases
HC declines interim relief in plea to quash four cases; police and complaints directed to file counters before the next hearing on December 28.
Published : October 31, 2026 at 4:32 PM IST
Amaravati: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP Peddireddy Mithun Reddy has suffered a setback in the Andhra Pradesh High Court, which declined to grant him interim protection from arrest in four cases registered over alleged local body election violence in Punganur, Annamayya district.
The court adjourned the hearing to December 28 and directed the police and the complainants to file counters setting out the details of the cases. Justice Y Lakshmana Rao passed the order on Friday.
Mithun Reddy, representing Rajampet constituency in Lok Sabha, had approached the High Court seeking to quash the four cases registered against him by Punganur town police on October 16. His petition relates to allegations of attacks on ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers who had gone to file nomination papers, the use of a vehicle allegedly driven by a private bouncer against TDP workers, and an attempted murder.
The cases stem from violent clashes between the YSRCP and TDP workers during the local body election nomination process in Punganur during the local body election nomination process in October.
Senior advocate O Manohar Reddy, appearing for the MP, sought an interim order protecting him from arrest.
Complainants Oppose Interim Relief
Public Prosecutor Menda Lakshminarayana opposed the plea, alleging that a private bouncer associated with Mithun Reddy deliberately drove a car into people with the intention of killing them.
He also alleged that individuals accompanying the MP carried sticks and rods in their vehicles and attacked people, creating a law-and-order problem at the nomination centre.
Senior advocate Posani Venkateshwarlu and advocate P V G Umeshchandra, appearing for complainants Madhusudhan Royal and Jampala Mohan Naidu, also opposed the request for protection from arrest.
They argued that Mithun Reddy was neither a candidate nor someone supporting a candidate in the election, and questioned his presence at the nomination centre with a large convoy and private individuals.
The complainants' counsel further contended that interim protection from arrest should not be granted in a petition seeking to quash criminal cases and that the MP was not entitled to such relief.
The High Court declined to grant the interim order at this stage and directed the parties to submit their counters before taking up the matter again on December 28.
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