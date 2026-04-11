ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh: HEAL Paradise School Announces Free Intermediate Admissions For Economically Weaker Students

Agiripalli: In a significant opportunity for students from economically weaker sections, HEAL Paradise School in Andhra Pradesh has announced admissions for the 2026-27 academic year, offering completely free education, accommodation and meals.

Speaking about the initiative, CEO K Ajay Kumar said that the institution, founded by Dr Koneru Satyaprasad, is committed to supporting talented students who lack financial resources or have lost one or both parents at a young age.

Spread across a vast 90-acre campus at Thotapalli in Agiripalli Mandal of Eluru district, the institution provides quality education from Class I to Intermediate. The school follows the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) curriculum in English medium and offers facilities on par with corporate institutions. It is located about 12 km from Gannavaram Airport.

Admissions Open for Intermediate Courses

Applications have been invited for Intermediate (Class XI) admissions for the 2026-27 academic year. Courses offered include MPC, BiPC and MEA groups in English medium. Selection will be based on performance in the HEAL entrance examination, followed by a personal interview.

Eligibility Criteria

Explaining the eligibility criteria, Ajay Kumar stated that applicants must belong to economically backward families. Students from the State Board should have secured at least 480 marks in their Class X examinations, while those from the CBSE and the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) boards must have scored above 400 marks. Additionally, applicants must possess a White Ration Card along with a valid Income Certificate.