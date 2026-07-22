ETV Bharat / state

UAE To Set Up Rs 100-Crore Food Processing Unit in Andhra Pradesh; MoU Signed To Boost Exports

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and UAE Minister Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri. ( ETV Bharat )

Amaravati: In a major step towards strengthening its food processing and export ecosystem, the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (AP EDB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a UAE-based food cluster organisation.

The partnership aims to boost investment, trade and exports in Andhra Pradesh's food processing sector.

The MoU was signed at the state secretariat in Amaravati on Tuesday in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri.

The agreement will facilitate exports of Andhra Pradesh's horticultural produce to global markets, encourage foreign investment, and enable UAE-based companies to establish food processing facilities in the state.

Rs 100-crore Unit in Chittoor

As part of the initiative, Dubai-headquartered Flour Masters International has announced plans to establish a food processing unit at Gangadhara Nellore in Chittoor district with an investment of Rs 100 crore.

The company exports food products to 25 countries, and the proposed unit is expected to strengthen Andhra Pradesh's value-added food exports.

Focus on Horticulture Value Chain

The partnership will focus on developing a complete value chain for horticultural crops, including mangoes, bananas and cocoa