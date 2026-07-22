UAE To Set Up Rs 100-Crore Food Processing Unit in Andhra Pradesh; MoU Signed To Boost Exports
The agreement will facilitate exports of Andhra Pradesh's horticultural produce to global markets and encourage foreign investment
Published : July 22, 2026 at 4:12 PM IST
Amaravati: In a major step towards strengthening its food processing and export ecosystem, the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (AP EDB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a UAE-based food cluster organisation.
The partnership aims to boost investment, trade and exports in Andhra Pradesh's food processing sector.
The MoU was signed at the state secretariat in Amaravati on Tuesday in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri.
The agreement will facilitate exports of Andhra Pradesh's horticultural produce to global markets, encourage foreign investment, and enable UAE-based companies to establish food processing facilities in the state.
Rs 100-crore Unit in Chittoor
As part of the initiative, Dubai-headquartered Flour Masters International has announced plans to establish a food processing unit at Gangadhara Nellore in Chittoor district with an investment of Rs 100 crore.
The company exports food products to 25 countries, and the proposed unit is expected to strengthen Andhra Pradesh's value-added food exports.
Focus on Horticulture Value Chain
The partnership will focus on developing a complete value chain for horticultural crops, including mangoes, bananas and cocoa
The project will also promote processing, value addition and exports of horticultural products to international markets.
The proposal follows discussions held between the Andhra Pradesh government and the UAE delegation during the World Economic Forum in Davos earlier this year, where the UAE expressed interest in establishing a food cluster in the state.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the UAE company is expected to establish the processing unit within six months.
"We are transforming Rayalaseema into a horticulture hub through public and private investments worth Rs 1 lakh crore," Naidu said.
"In partnership with Reliance, we are establishing the Indian School of Agriculture. Through more than 200 horticulture clusters, Andhra Pradesh is exporting products such as aquaculture produce, chilli, oil palm, cocoa and coffee. With its ports, railways and road connectivity, AP has emerged as a logistics hub. Another international airport in the state will become operational from August 1," the Chief Minister said.
UAE Minister Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri said the proposed food cluster would focus on promoting exports of dairy products, poultry, seafood and pulses, further strengthening trade ties between Andhra Pradesh and the UAE.
State Industries Minister T G Bharat, representatives of the UAE delegation and senior officials of the AP Economic Development Board were present at the signing ceremony.
The agreement is expected to create new investment opportunities, strengthen food processing infrastructure, generate employment and position Andhra Pradesh as a major global hub for agri-food exports.
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