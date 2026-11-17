ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Govt To Develop Media City In Amaravati Under New Policy, Aims To Gather Huge Investment

A subsidy of 50% up to a maximum of Rs 2 crore of the capital expenditure incurred for creating AV0GC-XR infrastructure will be provided by the government. ( IANS )

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government will develop a Media City in Amaravati under the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) policy, which aims to garner Rs 5,000 crore in investment from five anchor units and 100 companies in the sector.

The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) will execute the project, which is estimated to create employment opportunities for at least one lakh people.

The government has issued orders finalising the terms and conditions of the policy, which will remain in effect for a period of five years (2026–2031). The primary goal of the policy is to attract investments from prominent organisations operating in these sectors. The government also intends to extend the benefits of this policy to Tier II and III cities.

Under the policy, a subsidy of 50% up to a maximum of Rs 2 crore of the capital expenditure incurred for creating AVGC-XR infrastructure will be provided by the government.

A subsidy of 25% up to a maximum of Rs 50 crore of the capital expenditure incurred for the development of an AVGC-XR park (based on the approved project cost) will be extended by the government.