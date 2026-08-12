Andhra Pradesh Govt Prepares Action Plan To Set Up Indian School of Agriculture With Reliance's Collaboration
ISA will primarily focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital agriculture, and climate sustainability in the farming sector.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 3:57 PM IST
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has prepared an action plan for setting up the Indian School of Agriculture (ISA) on 100 acres of land in Madanapalle of Annamayya district in collaboration with the Reliance Group.
The government aims to develop it into a hub for agricultural innovation and a global centre of excellence. Plans are also underway to bring other international organisations on board as partners, an official said.
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu recently wrote to the Centre seeking its cooperation for ISA's establishment. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Reliance is likely to be signed by the end of August.
The ISA will focus on various modern and technological aspects related to agriculture and allied sectors. The state already has universities dedicated to agriculture, horticulture, veterinary science, and fisheries, where various courses are taught. Diverging from traditional courses, the ISA will offer educational opportunities in agriculture and allied sectors, with an emphasis on Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital agriculture, and climate sustainability in the farming sector.
Plans are also underway to introduce world-class courses, such as an MBA in Agricultural Leadership, a Master’s in Digital Agriculture, and an Executive MBA in this institute, the official said.
ISA will be developed into a hub for attracting investments in the food processing, transportation, and agritech sectors. Reliance Group will serve as the anchor partner for this initiative, facilitating the establishment of startups, incubators, and accelerators. Also, there will be collaborations with global companies such as John Deere, Microsoft, Google, Nvidia, and Nestlé.
The government wants to develop ISA not only as a centre for education, but a hub for brainstorming and an innovation engine.
Also Read