ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Govt Prepares Action Plan To Set Up Indian School of Agriculture With Reliance's Collaboration

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has prepared an action plan for setting up the Indian School of Agriculture (ISA) on 100 acres of land in Madanapalle of Annamayya district in collaboration with the Reliance Group.

The government aims to develop it into a hub for agricultural innovation and a global centre of excellence. Plans are also underway to bring other international organisations on board as partners, an official said.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu recently wrote to the Centre seeking its cooperation for ISA's establishment. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Reliance is likely to be signed by the end of August.

The ISA will focus on various modern and technological aspects related to agriculture and allied sectors. The state already has universities dedicated to agriculture, horticulture, veterinary science, and fisheries, where various courses are taught. Diverging from traditional courses, the ISA will offer educational opportunities in agriculture and allied sectors, with an emphasis on Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital agriculture, and climate sustainability in the farming sector.