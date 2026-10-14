ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Government Notifies Reservation For Zilla Parishad Chairperson Posts

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has announced the category-wise break-up of reservation for the posts of Zilla Parishad Chairperson, allotting 50 per cent of the posts to women.

As per a gazette notification issued by Mylavarapu Krishna Teja, Commissioner of the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department, of the total 28 Zilla Parishad Chairperson posts, six will be reserved for Backward Classes (BC), five for Scheduled Castes (SC), three for Scheduled Tribes (ST), and seven for women under the general category, and seven under the unreserved category, taking the total number of posts reserved for women to 50 per cent.

Following the reorganisation of districts, the number of Zilla Parishads has risen from 13 to 28 in the state. The Panchayat Raj Department clarified that since the rotation policy could not be applied due to the increase in the number of posts, the reservations were finalised by treating this as the first cycle.

The District Collectors have announced the district-wise reservations of seats in Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTC) on Tuesday. The relevant gazette notifications were issued and forwarded to the office of the State Panchayat Raj Commissioner.

Reservations for Sarpanch and ward member seats will be announced district-wise, and the corresponding gazette notifications will be issued. The Panchayat Raj Department will submit the complete details of the reservations to the State Election Commission.