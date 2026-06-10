Andhra Pradesh Govt Hands Over Rs 25 Lakh Compensation To Families Of Vizag Steel Plant Accident Victims
Officials handed over the cheques to the families of the victims following assurance by minister Nara Lokesh.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 1:48 PM IST
Visakhapatnam/Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has handed over Rs 25 lakh compensation to the families of victims of Monday's accident at a steel plant in Visakhapatnam. Nine workers were charred to death while many others were injured.
The incident took place around 4:15 PM on Monday at the plant's SMS-2 STC-3 Heat FG unit, where a ladle containing molten steel exploded, causing a leak and a subsequent fire. The accident happened while the ladle, holding molten steel at a temperature of 1,500 degrees, was being lifted.
Eight people died on the day of the incident, and 11 others were injured; the condition of some of the injured remains critical. Another victim passed away on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at the hospital.
Following the mishap at the plant, Minister for Education and IT, Nara Lokesh, had assured that Rs 25 lakhs would be provided to the victims. The Minister had visited and consoled the affected families at the hospital where the injured were shifted. On directions of the minister, officials handed over cheques worth Rs 25 lakhs to the families of the victims.
Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan Tuesday said that the families of regular employees killed in the Vizag Steel Plant accident will receive a compensation of Rs 1.72 crore each and contract staff Rs 45.75 lakh each.
Kalyan said one member from each bereaved family would be provided employment, while workers who sustained severe injuries would receive compensation of Rs 10 lakh each.
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