ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Govt Hands Over Rs 25 Lakh Compensation To Families Of Vizag Steel Plant Accident Victims

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh visits workers injured in the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant accident and interacts with their family members at Seven Hills Hospital in Visakhapatnam ( IANS )

Visakhapatnam/Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has handed over Rs 25 lakh compensation to the families of victims of Monday's accident at a steel plant in Visakhapatnam. Nine workers were charred to death while many others were injured.

The incident took place around 4:15 PM on Monday at the plant's SMS-2 STC-3 Heat FG unit, where a ladle containing molten steel exploded, causing a leak and a subsequent fire. The accident happened while the ladle, holding molten steel at a temperature of 1,500 degrees, was being lifted.

Eight people died on the day of the incident, and 11 others were injured; the condition of some of the injured remains critical. Another victim passed away on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at the hospital.