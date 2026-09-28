ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Govt Gets 13.65 Lakh Fresh Applications Under NTR Bharosa Scheme, Verification Completed

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu distributes pensions to beneficiaries during NTR Bharosa Pension Distribution Programme in Chittoor on March 1, 2025 ( IANS )

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh government has received a total of 13.65 lakh new applications for the NTR Bharosa pension scheme, of which around 1.42 lakh applicants were deemed in-eligible.

This has been revealed after the multi-stage verification process for these applications that was completed at the MPDO and Municipal Commissioner levels on Sunday.

Among the 13.65 lakh applications, over 60,000 each are from 16 districts, excluding the tribal areas.

Barring Alluri Sitarama Raju, Parvathipuram Manyam, and Polavaram tribal districts, many of the districts across the state received more than 30,000 applications. In 16 districts, this figure exceeded 50,000. For instance, Anantapur district recorded the highest number of 67,000 applications, followed by Nellore (65,523) and Palnadu (62,733). The lowest number of 11,578 applications were received from Polavaram district, officials said.

These applications include 6.88 lakh for old-age pensions, 2.97 lakh for widows, 21,565 lakh for handloom workers and 1.81 lakh for persons with disabilities.

Also, applications were received for others categories. A total of 16,430 applications were bagged for toddy tappers, 31,825 for fishermen, 9,201 for single women, 50,972 for Dappu artists, 67,853 for cobblers, and 800 for the transgender category.

A total of 1.42 lakh applicants were deemed ineligible for old-age, widow, single woman, fisherman, and handloom worker pensions. Specifically, the ineligible applicants included 99,615 in the old-age category, 2,173 fishermen, 659 single women, and 1,953 handloom workers. State-level officials will conduct a further backend verification of these applications, officials said.