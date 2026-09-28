Andhra Pradesh Govt Gets 13.65 Lakh Fresh Applications Under NTR Bharosa Scheme, Verification Completed
Andhra Pradesh government provides a monthly pension of Rs 4,000 each under the categories of old-age, widow, single woman, handloom weaver, and fisherfolk.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 2:22 PM IST
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh government has received a total of 13.65 lakh new applications for the NTR Bharosa pension scheme, of which around 1.42 lakh applicants were deemed in-eligible.
This has been revealed after the multi-stage verification process for these applications that was completed at the MPDO and Municipal Commissioner levels on Sunday.
Among the 13.65 lakh applications, over 60,000 each are from 16 districts, excluding the tribal areas.
Barring Alluri Sitarama Raju, Parvathipuram Manyam, and Polavaram tribal districts, many of the districts across the state received more than 30,000 applications. In 16 districts, this figure exceeded 50,000. For instance, Anantapur district recorded the highest number of 67,000 applications, followed by Nellore (65,523) and Palnadu (62,733). The lowest number of 11,578 applications were received from Polavaram district, officials said.
These applications include 6.88 lakh for old-age pensions, 2.97 lakh for widows, 21,565 lakh for handloom workers and 1.81 lakh for persons with disabilities.
Also, applications were received for others categories. A total of 16,430 applications were bagged for toddy tappers, 31,825 for fishermen, 9,201 for single women, 50,972 for Dappu artists, 67,853 for cobblers, and 800 for the transgender category.
A total of 1.42 lakh applicants were deemed ineligible for old-age, widow, single woman, fisherman, and handloom worker pensions. Specifically, the ineligible applicants included 99,615 in the old-age category, 2,173 fishermen, 659 single women, and 1,953 handloom workers. State-level officials will conduct a further backend verification of these applications, officials said.
Officials said there has been a massive influx of applications for widow pensions. Since the coalition government assumed office, widow pensions have been disbursed regularly on a monthly basis under the 'spouse category' (where the pension is granted to the wife following the death of her husband, who was a pensioner). So far, 2.30 lakh beneficiaries have received this pension. This includes 72,991 people from May 2019 to May 2024 (during the YSRCP tenure) and 157,927 people from June 2024 to August 2026.
In the recent round of applications, 2.97 lakh people applied under this category, including 32,504 widows whose husbands passed away before 2014; 23,249 between 2014 and 2019; 1,30,190 between 2020 and 2024; and 1,10,800 between 2025 and 2026.
Approximately 38,121 new applicants were found to be ineligible while another 49,000 applicants had their husbands' names listed on their ration cards.
Official inspections revealed that some such individuals continue to keep the names of their deceased husbands on their ration cards to avail themselves of the subsidised rice quota, instead of having them removed.
According to officials, the government provides a monthly pension of Rs 4,000 each under the categories of old-age, widow, single woman, handloom weaver, and fisherfolk. Based on the verification process conducted so far, the monthly budget required for these five pension categories stands at Rs 362.26 crore, which amounts to Rs 4,348.47 crore annually.
Officials reported to the government that, based on the total number of 13.65 lakh applications, the monthly expenditure would be Rs 582.67 crore and the annual expenditure Rs 6,991.99 crore.
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