Andhra Pradesh Govt Extends Suspension Of Senior IPS Officer Sunil Kumar

Amravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has once again extended the suspension imposed on senior IPS officer and former head of the CID department PV Sunil Kumar. Issued by Chief Secretary K Vijayanand on Sunday, the suspension will continue till the criminal proceedings registered against him are disposed of, or till he retires on June 30, whichever is earlier, the order said.

He said this decision was taken in the context of the suspension imposed on Sunil Kumar ending on February 24. The suspension is being extended in accordance with the decision taken in the review committee meeting held on February 18. The government believes that if the suspension is lifted, there is a possibility of affecting the investigations in the case in which he is an accused, along with the risk of tampering with evidence.

"Sunil Kumar is the main accused in the case registered at Guntur Nagarampalem police station based on a complaint that the deputy speaker of the Legislative Assembly, K Raghuramakrishna Raju, was taken into CID custody. He was tortured, and an attempt was made to murder him when he was the Narasapuram MP. Although he appeared before the investigating officer in this case, he did not reveal any facts and evaded answering the questions," the extension order states.

It further said that the then CID DIG M Sunil Nayak should be further investigated in this case. The investigation into the wider conspiracy behind the torture and the identification of the weapons used to beat Raju are still pending. The review committee, which came to the conclusion that if the suspension is lifted at this stage, he will be able to influence the investigation and trial of the cases with his influence and leverage, as well as tamper with evidence and evidence, has decided to extend his suspension.