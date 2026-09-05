Andhra Pradesh Govt Defends 34% BC Quota In Local Body Polls, Cites Fresh Survey Showing BC Population At 50.42%
The government said both decisions were based on the recommendations and findings of the Dedicated Commission and the statewide household survey.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 2:02 PM IST
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has defended its decision to provide 34% reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in rural local body elections and 33.33% reservation in urban local bodies, telling the High Court that the policy is based on fresh empirical data, a dedicated commission's study and significant changes in the state's social and demographic conditions since 2020.
In separate counter-affidavits filed before the Andhra Pradesh High Court, the government maintained that the reservation was aimed at ensuring meaningful political representation for BC communities and was not a mechanical repetition of the quota structure struck down by the courts earlier.
According to the government, the recently conducted Unified Family Survey found that BCs constitute 50.42% of Andhra Pradesh's population, while a dedicated commission headed by retired IAS officer Rajiv Ranjan Mishra examined the social, economic and political status of Backward Classes before recommending the reservation framework.
PIL Challenges Government Orders
The government's response came in connection with a Public Interest Litigation filed by advocate Tandava Yogesh challenging two government orders (GOs) relating to BC reservation in the upcoming local body elections.
The petition seeks to quash GO 105, issued by the Panchayat Raj Department on August 20, which provides 34% reservation for BCs in Gram Panchayat elections, and GO 1065, issued by the Municipal Administration Department on August 19, which provides 33.33% reservation for BCs in urban local body elections.
The petitioner argued that the combined reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes could breach the 50% ceiling on reservations laid down in previous Supreme Court judgments.
Following an earlier hearing, the High Court directed the state government to file its response.
Government Says Fresh Exercise Was Conducted
Defending the policy, the Andhra Pradesh government said the present reservation exercise was fundamentally different from the one undertaken in 2019 and 2020.
The government pointed out that the High Court had earlier struck down GO 176, issued in December 2019, under which the total reservation in local bodies was fixed at 59.85% — including 19.08% for Scheduled Castes, 6.77% for Scheduled Tribes and 34% for Backward Classes.
The Supreme Court subsequently upheld the High Court's decision.
However, the government argued that the current reservation policy cannot be compared directly with the earlier exercise.
"We have not mechanically replicated the reservation pattern adopted earlier," the government stated, maintaining that the latest decision was based on updated population data and a comprehensive study by the Dedicated Commission.
According to the affidavits, the circumstances prevailing in the state in 2026 are significantly different from those existing in 2020, making a fresh assessment necessary.
BC Population Put at 50.42%
A key argument presented by the government is the numerical strength of Backward Classes in Andhra Pradesh.
According to the Unified Family Survey, BCs account for 50.42% of the state's population.
The government said that the 34% reservation in rural local bodies and 33.33% reservation in urban local bodies were determined after considering the population strength and geographical distribution of BC communities.
It argued that merely providing symbolic representation would not fulfil the constitutional objective of democratic decentralisation.
"Meaningful participation in local governance requires adequate representation in decision-making bodies and the implementation of welfare programmes, rather than merely the right to vote," the government contended.
The affidavits also pointed out that when the BC reservation issue was considered in 2020, the government had placed before the court data showing that BC voters constituted 48.13% of the electorate. The latest survey, it said, now places the BC population at 50.42%.
Separate Affidavits for Rural and Urban Bodies
Separate counter-affidavits were filed on behalf of the Panchayat Raj and Municipal Administration departments.
B A V P Kumar Reddy, Additional Secretary of the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department, defended the 34% BC reservation in rural local bodies.
Meanwhile, Suresh Kumar, Principal Secretary of the Municipal Administration Department, defended the 33.33% reservation proposed for urban local bodies.
The government said both decisions were based on the recommendations and findings of the Dedicated Commission and the statewide household survey.
Constitutional Powers Cited
The Andhra Pradesh government also relied on Articles 243-D(6) and 243-T(6) of the Constitution, which empower state legislatures to make provisions for the representation of Backward Classes in Panchayats and Municipalities.
The government argued that decentralised democracy can be meaningful only when socially backward sections receive adequate representation in institutions responsible for local governance and the implementation of development and welfare programmes.
It further cited the legislative history of BC reservation in Andhra Pradesh, pointing out that earlier laws governing Panchayati Raj institutions and municipal bodies had recognised approximately one-third representation for Backward Classes.
According to the government, the present quota of 34% in rural local bodies was arrived at after examining the latest population data, social conditions and recommendations of the Dedicated Commission.
Government Seeks Dismissal of PIL
The state government has urged the High Court to dismiss the PIL, maintaining that the reservation policy is based on a detailed and evidence-based exercise rather than an arbitrary decision.
The case is significant as it once again brings into focus the complex legal debate surrounding political reservation for Backward Classes and the application of the 50% ceiling in local body elections.
The High Court's decision on the challenge is expected to have major implications for the conduct of the forthcoming local body elections in Andhra Pradesh and the future framework for BC representation in grassroots democratic institutions.
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