Andhra Pradesh Govt Approves Investment Proposals Worth Over Rs 1 Lakh Crore
CM Chandrababu Naidu said over the last 16 months, his government has approved investment proposals worth over Rs 8 lakh crore in the state.
Published : November 8, 2025 at 6:57 PM IST
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has approved new investment proposals worth Rs 1,01,899 crore which are expected to generate employment for 86,030 people across the state.
The State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB), chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, met on Friday at the Secretariat and approved investment proposals from 26 companies. Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said the government’s focus should not be limited to approving proposals but it should ensure that all sanctioned projects are grounded and become operational.
“In the 12 SIPB meetings held over the last 16 months since the alliance came to power, we have approved investment proposals worth Rs 8,08,899 crore. These will create employment opportunities for around 7,05,870 people,” said Chandrababu.
He directed officials to take all necessary measures to ensure the smooth execution of approved projects and to prevent complaints from industrialists. He instructed departments to identify projects sanctioned during the previous government’s tenure that have not yet taken off and to cancel permissions if no progress has been made.
Focusing on the state’s future opportunities, the Chief Minister said special attention should be given to establishing dedicated parks for electronics, chip manufacturing, semiconductors, and drone industries. He also advised officials to organize a partnership conference in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15 to attract further investments.
“We must ensure that foundation stone ceremonies for all industries approved by SIPB are held promptly. Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, Minister Lokesh, and other ministers will join me in laying the foundation stones. The upcoming conference in Visakhapatnam could bring significant additional investments to the state,” Chandrababu said.
Clusters and Industrial Zones
The Chief Minister proposed the creation of 15 industrial zones across the state under a cluster-based development model.
“The state and central governments will both offer incentives to industries investing in different sectors. Even if there is a delay in receiving central incentives, the state should immediately release its share to maintain investor confidence,” he said.
He instructed officials to create a land bank for industrial purposes and to encourage private individuals willing to offer their land for industrial projects.
Three Mega Cities Planned
Chandrababu also directed officials to develop three megacities in Andhra Pradesh. “Visakhapatnam should be developed as a megacity stretching from Anakapalle to Vizianagaram. Master plans must also be prepared for Tirupati and Amaravati, which already have a blueprint ready. These cities should be designed to support industries such as IT, tourism, and manufacturing,” he said.
He emphasized that the municipal department should coordinate development efforts and pointed out that major companies like Google are setting up data centers in Visakhapatnam, for which suitable land should be provided.
The Chief Minister also called for the construction of hotels of reputed brands, the development of three economic corridors, and the appointment of senior IAS officers to oversee them. He added that beach tourism should be further promoted across coastal areas.
Ministers Lokesh, Atchannaidu, TG Bharat, Narayana, Gottipati Ravikumar, Angani Satya Prasad, BC Janardhan Reddy, Vasamsetty Subhash, and Chief Secretary Vijayanand participated in the meeting.
