Andhra Pradesh Govt Approves Investment Proposals Worth Over Rs 1 Lakh Crore

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has approved new investment proposals worth Rs 1,01,899 crore which are expected to generate employment for 86,030 people across the state.

The State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB), chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, met on Friday at the Secretariat and approved investment proposals from 26 companies. Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said the government’s focus should not be limited to approving proposals but it should ensure that all sanctioned projects are grounded and become operational.

“In the 12 SIPB meetings held over the last 16 months since the alliance came to power, we have approved investment proposals worth Rs 8,08,899 crore. These will create employment opportunities for around 7,05,870 people,” said Chandrababu.

He directed officials to take all necessary measures to ensure the smooth execution of approved projects and to prevent complaints from industrialists. He instructed departments to identify projects sanctioned during the previous government’s tenure that have not yet taken off and to cancel permissions if no progress has been made.

Focusing on the state’s future opportunities, the Chief Minister said special attention should be given to establishing dedicated parks for electronics, chip manufacturing, semiconductors, and drone industries. He also advised officials to organize a partnership conference in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15 to attract further investments.

“We must ensure that foundation stone ceremonies for all industries approved by SIPB are held promptly. Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, Minister Lokesh, and other ministers will join me in laying the foundation stones. The upcoming conference in Visakhapatnam could bring significant additional investments to the state,” Chandrababu said.

Clusters and Industrial Zones

The Chief Minister proposed the creation of 15 industrial zones across the state under a cluster-based development model.