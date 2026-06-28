Andhra Pradesh Govt Allows Bars At All Airports In State Except Tirupati
The move comes after a group of ministers studied the management of airport bar licenses, examining the policies implemented in outside states.
Published : June 28, 2026 at 2:55 PM IST
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to allow the establishment of bars and liquor shops at airports across the state, barring the Tirupati airport.
In an order issued on Saturday, the Excise Department granted bar licenses for these airports.
Permission has been granted for a maximum of three service points under a single airport bar license, and the bars are allowed to operate around the clock. However, the government clarified that operations must align with airport requirements and adhere to security protocols and law-and-order regulations.
As per the Excise Department order, applicants seeking a bar licence to operate at an airport were required to submit an application in Form-1B along with a non-refundable fee of Rs 5 lakh to the concerned excise deputy commissioner. Following due verification, the concerned district excise officer will issue the licence in Form-2B in favour of the applicant.
Likewise, for liquor shops, applicants recommended by the airport operator have to apply in Form A-3(B), along with a non-refundable application fee of Rs 2 lakh. The license will again be issued by the concerned district excise officer after due verification. The licence will remain valid for the duration of the agreement or Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the airport operator and the licensee, as per the rules.
The decision comes after a group of ministers studied the management of airport bar licenses, examining the policies implemented in Delhi, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Karnataka. Based on the group's recommendations, the government has issued fresh orders regarding license fees, operating hours, and liquor service counters.
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