ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Govt Allows Bars At All Airports In State Except Tirupati

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu chairs the state Cabinet meeting with officials at the Secretariat in Amaravati ( IANS )

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to allow the establishment of bars and liquor shops at airports across the state, barring the Tirupati airport. In an order issued on Saturday, the Excise Department granted bar licenses for these airports. Permission has been granted for a maximum of three service points under a single airport bar license, and the bars are allowed to operate around the clock. However, the government clarified that operations must align with airport requirements and adhere to security protocols and law-and-order regulations.