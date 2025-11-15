ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Government Urges Bharat Biotech To Establish Full-Fledged Vaccine Facility

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh IT and Industries Minister Nara Lokesh has urged Bharat Biotech, one of India's leading vaccine manufacturers, to set up a full-fledged vaccine production unit in the state.

Lokesh met Bharat Biotech Managing Director Suchitra Ella and Bharat Biotech Chief Development Officer Raches Ella on the sidelines of the Partnership Conference in Visakhapatnam and invited the company to expand its operations in the state. Lokesh said that the state provides all the necessary advantages for large-scale vaccine manufacturing, including robust infrastructure, an industry-friendly ecosystem, and a proactive government committed to supporting high-value sectors such as biotechnology and pharmaceuticals.

He added that Andhra Pradesh is prepared to fast-track land allotment, regulatory clearances and other requirements if Bharat Biotech decides to invest in the state. Raches Ella said the company is currently focused on advanced research to develop vaccines for emerging and re-emerging diseases.

He said, "We are researching vaccines for pandemic threats like malaria, HIV and the Zika virus. We will positively consider the proposals of the Andhra Pradesh government."