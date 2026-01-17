Andhra Pradesh Government To Expand Coffee Cultivation By One Lakh Acres In Paderu Region
The Andhra Pradesh government plans to expand coffee cultivation by one lakh acres in Paderu hills, with a Rs 202-crore project over five years.
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has planned to expand coffee cultivation extensively in the Paderu agency area over the next five years. The crop will be expanded to one lakh acres, and this has been approved by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.
Currently, coffee is cultivated in 2.58 lakh acres in the Paderu, Araku Valley, and Chintapalli regions under the Paderu ITDA. The state government aims to encourage farmers and expand cultivation of this crop to an additional one lakh acres over the next five years.
In addition, cultivation will be undertaken in 75,000 acres under the coffee crop rejuvenation programme. The total project cost is Rs 202 crore. Andhra Pradesh ranks third in coffee cultivation in the country, after Karnataka and Kerala. The government's goal is to expand cultivation and thereby place the state in second position by 2031.
Integration With 'VB-G Ram Ji'
Coffee plants require sufficient shade to protect them from direct sunlight. Of the newly planned one lakh acres, 60,000 acres will adopt the shade plantation method, with species such as silver oak, mango, jamun, and jackfruit providing the necessary coverage. Coffee will be planted under their shade from the fourth year onward.
For the remaining 40,000 acres, farmers are also being prepared to use the shade plantation method. The 'VB-G Ram Ji' (Employment Guarantee) scheme will help facilitate this process, with Rs 1 crore already sanctioned by the Centre. This year, shade plantations have started on 30,000 acres.
Officials have identified the need to rejuvenate coffee plantations in 75,000 acres in the Paderu agency area over the next five years. Rejuvenation measures will be undertaken in the fields of farmers whose production has decreased, and their income has fallen. The government has directed officials to undertake rejuvenation in 15,000 acres annually.
Limit Of Up To 5 Acres Per Farmer
The government will provide 1,000 saplings per acre free of cost to farmers interested in cultivating coffee. Assistance will be provided to each farmer for cultivation ranging from one acre to a maximum of five acres. Coffee production will begin seven years after planting the saplings. After that, the income will be up to Rs. 25,000 per acre. Production will remain stable for 40-50 years.
Intercropping can also be done with coffee. To encourage pepper cultivation, the government will provide 100-200 saplings per acre free of cost. Its production will begin after seven years. After that, the income will be up to Rs. 30,000 per acre.
In the fields of farmers with insufficient shade for coffee cultivation, Silver Oak, mango, jamun, and jackfruit saplings will be planted first. The government will provide these at the rate of 1000 saplings per acre, free of cost. These will reach five to six feet in height in three years. After that, coffee plants will be grown in their shade. Pepper can be cultivated as an intercrop with well-established Silver Oak trees for support.
Two Eco Coffee Pulping Units
To support coffee farmers, two eco-friendly coffee pulping units will be made available in GK Veedhi and G. Madugula at a cost of ₹7 crore. Farmers will be provided with aluminium ladders, baby pulpers, and tarpaulins. In addition, a coffee processing unit will be established in Makavarapalem under the auspices of the Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC).
