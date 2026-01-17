ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Government To Expand Coffee Cultivation By One Lakh Acres In Paderu Region

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has planned to expand coffee cultivation extensively in the Paderu agency area over the next five years. The crop will be expanded to one lakh acres, and this has been approved by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Currently, coffee is cultivated in 2.58 lakh acres in the Paderu, Araku Valley, and Chintapalli regions under the Paderu ITDA. The state government aims to encourage farmers and expand cultivation of this crop to an additional one lakh acres over the next five years.

In addition, cultivation will be undertaken in 75,000 acres under the coffee crop rejuvenation programme. The total project cost is Rs 202 crore. Andhra Pradesh ranks third in coffee cultivation in the country, after Karnataka and Kerala. The government's goal is to expand cultivation and thereby place the state in second position by 2031.

Integration With 'VB-G Ram Ji'

Coffee plants require sufficient shade to protect them from direct sunlight. Of the newly planned one lakh acres, 60,000 acres will adopt the shade plantation method, with species such as silver oak, mango, jamun, and jackfruit providing the necessary coverage. Coffee will be planted under their shade from the fourth year onward.

For the remaining 40,000 acres, farmers are also being prepared to use the shade plantation method. The 'VB-G Ram Ji' (Employment Guarantee) scheme will help facilitate this process, with Rs 1 crore already sanctioned by the Centre. This year, shade plantations have started on 30,000 acres.

Officials have identified the need to rejuvenate coffee plantations in 75,000 acres in the Paderu agency area over the next five years. Rejuvenation measures will be undertaken in the fields of farmers whose production has decreased, and their income has fallen. The government has directed officials to undertake rejuvenation in 15,000 acres annually.