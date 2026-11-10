ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Government Schools Receive Rs 9.78 Crore In Donations Through Badi Kosam Portal

Amaravati: Donations worth Rs 9.78 crore have been received for improving infrastructure in government schools and junior colleges across Andhra Pradesh through the state government's ‘Badi Kosam’ (For Schools) portal.

Launched on July 24 this year, the portal has attracted contributions from 1,679 donors, benefiting 1,541 government schools across the state. The donations have been made in the form of materials and civil works.

Palnadu district received the highest donations at Rs 89.36 lakh, followed by Srikakulam with Rs 73.28 lakh and Chittoor with Rs 60.39 lakh.

According to the Commissionerate of School Infrastructure, an estimated Rs 6,320 crore is required to provide comprehensive infrastructure facilities to 43,068 schools across Andhra Pradesh.

The portal provides details of the equipment and civil works required at individual schools. The estimated cost of constructing an additional classroom is Rs 18.50 lakh. Donors wishing to fund the construction of a classroom or the installation of a reverse osmosis (RO) water purification plant must bear the entire cost.

Donors are required to register on the portal by submitting their personal details before making contributions. They will also receive a certificate of appreciation signed by Education Minister Nara Lokesh.