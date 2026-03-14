ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Govt Not Cooperating With Karnataka To Stop Wastage Of 30 TMC Water From Tungabhadra Reservoir, Says Karnataka DCM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday accused the Andhra Pradesh Government of not cooperating with Karnataka's proposal to find alternative solutions to stop the wastage of 30 tmcft of water from the Tungabhadra reservoir.

Speaking to reporters in Bagalakote, 400km north of Bengaluru, Shivakumar said that about 30 tmc ft of water is wasted every year due to silt accumulation in the Tungabhadra dam. To stop this, the Karnataka Government has proposed an alternative plan. But Andhra Pradesh, being a riparian state, is not cooperating.

"We have been requesting the AP government to come for discussions, but to no avail," he said. Not only this, but the neighbouring state is also opposing one of Karnataka's major irrigation projects—the Upper Krishna Project Stage-3—planned to utilise the state's rightful share of water as awarded by the tribunal, the Minister said.

"We have already started work worth Rs 26,000 crore on the project. But the AP government recently wrote a letter to the Centre objecting to the UKP 3rd Stage. They urged the Centre's intervention to stop Karnataka from proceeding with the project," Shivakumar said.