Andhra Pradesh Gold Jewellery Robbery: In Daring Heist, Interstate Gang Loots Shop In Just 12 Minutes
Eight masked men entered a jewellery shop and in 12 minutes looted the entire gold stock and fled the scene along with their aides.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 1:34 PM IST
Kasibugga: In a chilling reminder of growing security concerns, a daring gold heist in Kasibugga of Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district on Tuesday has sent shockwaves across the twin towns of Palasa–Kasibugga. The precision and speed with which the crime was executed have exposed serious lapses in surveillance, while pointing towards involvement of a well-organised interstate gang.
According to police, eight individuals directly carried out the robbery while four others assisted in their escape. CCTV footage revealed that a car and four two-wheelers reached the Mankinamma Temple area at around 11:00 am. By 12:36 pm, six men, masked and carrying helmets, were seen loitering near Sri Venkateswara Jewellers. Within a minute, at 12:37 pm, eight men stormed into the shop. Police said that what followed was a meticulously planned operation. In just 12 minutes, by 12:49 pm, the gang looted the entire stock of gold and fled the scene.
Police said the gang split immediately after the robbery. Four suspects moved towards the Mankinamma Temple, while others escaped on pre-positioned two-wheelers. Notably, the vehicles carried no number plates, making identification difficult. While some were tracked heading towards the Old National Highway, others are believed to have taken internal routes via Kosangipuram and the market area to evade police detection.
Victims told police that the robbers did not speak fluent Telugu. One suspect spoke in broken Telugu, while others communicated in Hindi, Bengali and Odia, further strengthening the suspicion of an interstate network. Authorities are now probing whether the gang conducted prior reconnaissance in the area in the days leading up to the heist.
"We strongly believe this is the work of an interstate gang. Technical evidence is being collected, and efforts are on to track them down," said Additional SP (Crime) G Srinivasa Rao, expressing confidence that the accused will be nabbed very soon.
The incident has sparked fear among traders and residents, raising urgent questions about security preparedness in busy commercial hubs.
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