ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Gold Jewellery Robbery: In Daring Heist, Interstate Gang Loots Shop In Just 12 Minutes

Kasibugga: In a chilling reminder of growing security concerns, a daring gold heist in Kasibugga of Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district on Tuesday has sent shockwaves across the twin towns of Palasa–Kasibugga. The precision and speed with which the crime was executed have exposed serious lapses in surveillance, while pointing towards involvement of a well-organised interstate gang.

According to police, eight individuals directly carried out the robbery while four others assisted in their escape. CCTV footage revealed that a car and four two-wheelers reached the Mankinamma Temple area at around 11:00 am. By 12:36 pm, six men, masked and carrying helmets, were seen loitering near Sri Venkateswara Jewellers. Within a minute, at 12:37 pm, eight men stormed into the shop. Police said that what followed was a meticulously planned operation. In just 12 minutes, by 12:49 pm, the gang looted the entire stock of gold and fled the scene.

Police said the gang split immediately after the robbery. Four suspects moved towards the Mankinamma Temple, while others escaped on pre-positioned two-wheelers. Notably, the vehicles carried no number plates, making identification difficult. While some were tracked heading towards the Old National Highway, others are believed to have taken internal routes via Kosangipuram and the market area to evade police detection.