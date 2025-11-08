Andhra Pradesh Girl Chases Space Dream With NASA Astronaut Training
Kunchala Kaivalya Reddy wishes to find scientific solutions that can benefit humanity.
Published : November 8, 2025 at 8:00 PM IST
Bapatla: For most people, space is a distant dream, but for 17-year-old Kunchala Kaivalya Reddy, it’s a goal she’s already chasing.
A passionate student of Physics, Kaivalya wants to find scientific solutions that can benefit humanity, and her curiosity about the mysteries of the universe has already taken her a long way. Her discoveries of asteroids caught NASA’s attention, and she has now earned a rare opportunity to begin astronaut training.
Kaivalya hails from Betapudi village in Bapatla district. Her father, Srinivasa Reddy, works as a Gram Panchayat Secretary, while her mother, Vijayalakshmi, runs the Manojna Trust. Although her father once dreamt of seeing his daughter as an IAS officer, Kaivalya’s heart was drawn her toward the stars. Since childhood, she would spend hours leafing through encyclopedias filled with pictures of planets and astronauts. Inspired by Kalpana Chawla and Sunita Williams, she decided early on to pursue a career in space science.
In Class V, Kaivalya’s drawings on space earned her a place in the Space Sport India Foundation Kids Team in New Delhi. There, she not only learned about space but also taught other children satellite craft-making and puppet theory.
Discovering Asteroids and Beyond
Her real breakthrough came in Class VIII, when she participated in the International Astronomical Collaboration’s Asteroid Search Campaign and discovered asteroid 2020 CM24. Two years later, she discovered another one, 2021 CM37. In 2021, she represented India at the Astronomy and Astrophysics Competition in Germany, where she won a Silver Honour.
Later, she was selected for NASA’s International Air and Space Program, undergoing 10 days of astronaut basic training, becoming the youngest Indian to do so. Now, she has been chosen by Titans Space Industries (Florida) for advanced astronaut training, among only 150 candidates selected from 36 countries. The programme, from 2026 to 2029, includes zero-gravity, scuba diving, and hiking modules to prepare them for a real mission, a 300 km orbit around Earth lasting five hours.
Kaivalya is also a karate champion, swimmer, and artist, and holds a record for completing the periodic table in 1:38 minutes. She now plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in astrophysics in Germany, saying, “Physics is logic. The more you learn, the more it amazes you. Newton and Da Vinci inspire me; they show how creativity and science can go hand in hand.”
