Andhra Pradesh Girl Chases Space Dream With NASA Astronaut Training

Bapatla: For most people, space is a distant dream, but for 17-year-old Kunchala Kaivalya Reddy, it’s a goal she’s already chasing.

A passionate student of Physics, Kaivalya wants to find scientific solutions that can benefit humanity, and her curiosity about the mysteries of the universe has already taken her a long way. Her discoveries of asteroids caught NASA’s attention, and she has now earned a rare opportunity to begin astronaut training.

Kaivalya hails from Betapudi village in Bapatla district. Her father, Srinivasa Reddy, works as a Gram Panchayat Secretary, while her mother, Vijayalakshmi, runs the Manojna Trust. Although her father once dreamt of seeing his daughter as an IAS officer, Kaivalya’s heart was drawn her toward the stars. Since childhood, she would spend hours leafing through encyclopedias filled with pictures of planets and astronauts. Inspired by Kalpana Chawla and Sunita Williams, she decided early on to pursue a career in space science.

In Class V, Kaivalya’s drawings on space earned her a place in the Space Sport India Foundation Kids Team in New Delhi. There, she not only learned about space but also taught other children satellite craft-making and puppet theory.