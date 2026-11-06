ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Gets Centre's Nod For Airports At Kuppam, Srikakulam

Andhra Pradesh is considering whether to retain ownership and control under a landlord model or adopt a PPP arrangement. ( EENADU )

Amaravati: The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has granted site clearance for the proposed airports at Kuppam and Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh, allowing the state government to proceed with preparations for their development.

The Andhra Pradesh Airports Development Corporation Limited (APADCL) is preparing to issue Requests for Proposals (RFPs) for the projects. The state government has identified land for both airports and is examining proposals submitted by APADCL on possible development models.

The government is considering whether to retain ownership and control under a landlord model or adopt a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement. A senior APADCL official said the decision would be communicated to the Civil Aviation Ministry before the RFP process is initiated.

The Andhra Pradesh government has proposed developing nine airports at an estimated cost of ₹6,418 crore. The proposed locations are Kuppam, Srikakulam, Nagarjuna Sagar, Tuni-Annavaram, Tadepalligudem, Ongole, Anantapur, Amaravati and Dagadarthi.

The state has sought site clearance from MoCA for the proposed airports at Kuppam, Srikakulam and Amaravati. An application has also been submitted to facilitate the development of the Nagarjuna Sagar airport under the UDAN 2.0 scheme.

Of the proposals, site clearance has so far been granted for Kuppam and Srikakulam.

Srikakulam Airport Planned In First Phase

The Srikakulam airport is proposed to be developed in the first phase at an estimated cost of ₹750.52 crore. Officials have prepared a draft master plan covering 1,185.56 acres, with the target of completing construction by 2030.