ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh | Gas Leak At ONGC Well In Konaseema Triggers Fire

Amalapuram: A gas pipeline leakage at a well in Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district, operated by ONGC’s production contractor Deep Industries Ltd, caught fire on Monday. There were no reports of death or injury, according to preliminary information, an official of the Maharatna company said.

Following the gas leakage and the subsequent fire, senior officials of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) from Rajahmundry rushed to Mori village, where the blaze broke out at the Mori-5 well, the official said.

"The fire occurred due to a gas pipeline leakage at the Mori-5 well, which is operated by Deep Industries Ltd as part of production enhancement operations," the official said.