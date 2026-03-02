ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Firecracker Unit Blast Death Toll Rises To 22 As Two More Succumb To Injuries

Kakinada: The death toll in the devastating explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Vetlapalem village of Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district rose to 22 after two more workers succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment, police said.

Darsipati Pedaloveraju (38) of Samarlakota died in the early hours of Sunday, while Darsipati Raju Elias Rajesh (28) breathed his last late Saturday night, Kakinada Government General Hospital (GGH) officials said. Both were among those critically injured in the massive blast at Suryashri Fireworks Centre. They were undergoing treatment at Kakinada GGH. Doctors said the condition of two more injured persons remains critical.

Pedaloveraju and Rajesh were close relatives and had been working at Suryashri Fireworks Centre for the past three years. Pedaloveraju is survived by his wife Venkatalakshmi, daughter Lalitha (17), and son Prem Kumar (15). Both children are mentally challenged. Rajesh is survived by his wife Rajeshwari and two daughters, Aadya (3) and nine-month Sindhu.

Police have registered cases under various sections against the unit's owner, Adabala Arjun, for alleged negligence and violation of safety norms. Investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the explosion, they added.