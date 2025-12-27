Andhra Family Carries Elderly Woman’s Body On Garbage Collection Rickshaw After Hospital Denies Ambulance
Hospital doctors said that the hospital ambulance was "not authorised to carry dead bodies while demanding a dedicated vehicle for the purpose.
Published : December 27, 2025 at 1:52 PM IST
Gummalakshmipuram: In a deeply distressing incident highlighting the hardships faced by the poor and the gaps in public health infrastructure, the body of an elderly woman was transported in a garbage collection rickshaw after the hospital denied ambulance to the family in Andhra Pradesh's Parvathipuram Manyam district.
According to local sources, Radhamma, aged around 65, a resident of Gummalakshmipuram, was recently admitted to the Bhadragiri Community Health Centre after her health suddenly deteriorated. She died on Friday while undergoing treatment at the hospital. Sources said that after her death, the hospital authorities informed Radhamma's relatives that there was no ambulance facility available to transport the body to her residence.
The deceased woman’s relatives then contacted a private vehicle to carry the body home. However, the vehicle owner reportedly demanded Rs 2,500 for the service according to sources. As Radhamma belonged to an economically weaker background and had no financial support, her relatives were unable to arrange the required amount. Left with no alternative, they were forced to transport her body in a garbage collection rickshaw.
Radhamma’s personal circumstances further underline the tragedy. Her husband and daughter had passed away earlier, and she had been living alone for some time. With no immediate family support and limited financial resources, her final journey became a painful reflection of neglect and poverty.
Hospital Ambulance 'Not Authorised To Carry Bodies', Say Doctors
Speaking to ETV Bharat, doctors Anil and Triveni posted at the Bhadragiri Community Health Centre said that the ITDA ambulance available at the hospital was “not authorised to transport dead bodies”. They further said that the ‘Mahaprasthanam’ funeral service vehicle was not stationed at the hospital. The doctors stated that if a dedicated vehicle for transporting bodies were sanctioned, such unfortunate incidents could be prevented in the future.
Local residents expressed anger and sorrow over the incident and demanded immediate action from the authorities. They urged the district administration to ensure the availability of funeral service vehicles at government hospitals, especially in tribal and remote areas, to uphold the dignity of the deceased and provide relief to poor families during moments of grief.
