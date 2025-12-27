ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Family Carries Elderly Woman’s Body On Garbage Collection Rickshaw After Hospital Denies Ambulance

Gummalakshmipuram: In a deeply distressing incident highlighting the hardships faced by the poor and the gaps in public health infrastructure, the body of an elderly woman was transported in a garbage collection rickshaw after the hospital denied ambulance to the family in Andhra Pradesh's Parvathipuram Manyam district.

According to local sources, Radhamma, aged around 65, a resident of Gummalakshmipuram, was recently admitted to the Bhadragiri Community Health Centre after her health suddenly deteriorated. She died on Friday while undergoing treatment at the hospital. Sources said that after her death, the hospital authorities informed Radhamma's relatives that there was no ambulance facility available to transport the body to her residence.

The deceased woman’s relatives then contacted a private vehicle to carry the body home. However, the vehicle owner reportedly demanded Rs 2,500 for the service according to sources. As Radhamma belonged to an economically weaker background and had no financial support, her relatives were unable to arrange the required amount. Left with no alternative, they were forced to transport her body in a garbage collection rickshaw.

Radhamma’s personal circumstances further underline the tragedy. Her husband and daughter had passed away earlier, and she had been living alone for some time. With no immediate family support and limited financial resources, her final journey became a painful reflection of neglect and poverty.