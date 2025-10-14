ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Fake Liquor Scam: Prime Accused Alleges Ex-Minister Conspired To Defame State Govt

Amaravati: The investigation into the fake liquor case in Mulakalacheruvu in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district took a new turn as the prime accused Addepalli Janardhana Rao alleged that illicit liquor production was started under the supervision of YSRCP leader and former minister Jogi Ramesh, who mastermind the operation to tarnish the state government's image.

A video of his sensational allegations came to light on Monday.

Rao alleged that liquor manufacturing centres were set up in Mulakalacheruvu and Ibrahimpatnam under the former minister's instructions. He further claimed that Ramesh had asked him to resume the illegal production to defame the current government.

Later, Ramesh asked his associates to give a tip-off to the excise department, resulting in raids. He claimed that he was used as a pawn and was forced to get involved in the operation for the financial gains promised by Ramesh as he was having economic constraints.

''I have known Jogi Ramesh since childhood. When Ramesh was a minister during the YSRCP regime, I got involved in illicit liquor production under his leadership. It was under Ramesh's leadership that I used to sell liquor brought from Hyderabad in my bar. After the alliance came to power, they were strict, so I stopped," he said.

Rao said in April this year, Ramesh called him through his younger brother. "I was told that if the YSRCP wants to get mileage, the TDP's image has to be tarnished and the government should defamed. He ordered me to resume production just like we did during the YSRCP regime. Ramesh wanted to start illegal production of liquor in the Tamballapalle constituency," Rao said.

"Ramesh said that the illegal liquor production plant should be prepared, goods stored for two to three months and the information should be shared with the excise officials after a while. Based on that, misinformation will be spread against the government of illegal liquor production plants running across the state. He assured me that nothing will happen to me," he said.