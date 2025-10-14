Andhra Pradesh Fake Liquor Scam: Prime Accused Alleges Ex-Minister Conspired To Defame State Govt
In a video that surfaced on Monday, Janardhana Rao detailed how Jogi Ramesh masterminded the fake liquor scam to defame TDP government.
Published : October 14, 2025 at 6:28 PM IST
Amaravati: The investigation into the fake liquor case in Mulakalacheruvu in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district took a new turn as the prime accused Addepalli Janardhana Rao alleged that illicit liquor production was started under the supervision of YSRCP leader and former minister Jogi Ramesh, who mastermind the operation to tarnish the state government's image.
A video of his sensational allegations came to light on Monday.
Rao alleged that liquor manufacturing centres were set up in Mulakalacheruvu and Ibrahimpatnam under the former minister's instructions. He further claimed that Ramesh had asked him to resume the illegal production to defame the current government.
Later, Ramesh asked his associates to give a tip-off to the excise department, resulting in raids. He claimed that he was used as a pawn and was forced to get involved in the operation for the financial gains promised by Ramesh as he was having economic constraints.
''I have known Jogi Ramesh since childhood. When Ramesh was a minister during the YSRCP regime, I got involved in illicit liquor production under his leadership. It was under Ramesh's leadership that I used to sell liquor brought from Hyderabad in my bar. After the alliance came to power, they were strict, so I stopped," he said.
Rao said in April this year, Ramesh called him through his younger brother. "I was told that if the YSRCP wants to get mileage, the TDP's image has to be tarnished and the government should defamed. He ordered me to resume production just like we did during the YSRCP regime. Ramesh wanted to start illegal production of liquor in the Tamballapalle constituency," Rao said.
"Ramesh said that the illegal liquor production plant should be prepared, goods stored for two to three months and the information should be shared with the excise officials after a while. Based on that, misinformation will be spread against the government of illegal liquor production plants running across the state. He assured me that nothing will happen to me," he said.
He then said that through a person named Siddha, he rented a room in Mulakalacheruvu and set up an illegal liquor production plant. He bought spirit, fake labels and caps through a person named Balaji. They produced illegal liquor for two to three months, he added.
Ramesh reportedly told Rao to look for his friend Jayachandra Reddy and do business with him in Africa. ''I booked a ticket to Africa on September 24. On the September 23, Ramesh called me to his house. His PA Ramu, Nagi Reddy, and Swamy were there. Later, he informed the Excise department through Suresh and got the illegal liquor production centre in Mulakalacheruvu raided. They seized the goods and started spreading misinformation by attributing it to the coalition government.''
According to Rao, the matter was not highlighted as the CM had immediately suspended the top TDP leaders. After this Ramesh allegedly again called Rao and asked him to place liquor cans in the godown opposite his bar in Ibrahimpatnam. Ramesh said that he would bring representatives of media houses and YSRCP leaders, to spread misinformation.
Rao said he got involved in the conspiracy as he was in acute financial distress. ''Jogi Ramesh said he would remove my financial problems and promised to give me Rs 3 crore to set up a distillery in Africa,'' he alleged.
In the meantime, his younger brother was arrested. "I realised that they had cheated me and decided to surrender. That is why I exposed this conspiracy," he confessed.
''Jayachandra Reddy, who was the TDP in-charge of Tamballapalle constituency, has no connection with this conspiracy," he added.
