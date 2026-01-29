ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Eyes Aircraft Manufacturing Unit In Anantapur

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government is actively pursuing the establishment of an aircraft manufacturing unit in the Anantapur district. Officials said the project was aimed at boosting industrial growth and investment in the region.

The initiative, which is being taken in partnership with Brazilian aerospace giant Embraer through Adani Aerospace, seeks to position the state as a key player in the production of small and medium-sized passenger aircraft.

Anantapur is emerging as a strategic hub for aerospace manufacturing due to ample land availability and proximity to Bengaluru. The hub is supported by ongoing developments like Sarala Aviation’s electric aircraft project and plans for a large industrial park near the Lepakshi Knowledge Hub.

More About Embraer’s Entry

Embraer is renowned for its manufacturing of business, commercial, and military aircraft, as well as aircraft components. It is understood that the company is likely to set up a manufacturing unit for small and medium-sized passenger aircraft in the country. Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat are competing for this project.

It is learned that there is a possibility of setting up either the main aircraft manufacturing project or an ancillary project in Andhra Pradesh. The state government has already expressed its readiness to provide the necessary land for the industry. This industry is expected to bring thousands of crores of rupees in investments to the state. Officials said that complete clarity on this matter is expected next month.

Why In Anantapur?