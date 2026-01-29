Andhra Pradesh Eyes Aircraft Manufacturing Unit In Anantapur
Published : January 29, 2026 at 7:04 PM IST
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government is actively pursuing the establishment of an aircraft manufacturing unit in the Anantapur district. Officials said the project was aimed at boosting industrial growth and investment in the region.
The initiative, which is being taken in partnership with Brazilian aerospace giant Embraer through Adani Aerospace, seeks to position the state as a key player in the production of small and medium-sized passenger aircraft.
Anantapur is emerging as a strategic hub for aerospace manufacturing due to ample land availability and proximity to Bengaluru. The hub is supported by ongoing developments like Sarala Aviation’s electric aircraft project and plans for a large industrial park near the Lepakshi Knowledge Hub.
More About Embraer’s Entry
Embraer is renowned for its manufacturing of business, commercial, and military aircraft, as well as aircraft components. It is understood that the company is likely to set up a manufacturing unit for small and medium-sized passenger aircraft in the country. Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat are competing for this project.
It is learned that there is a possibility of setting up either the main aircraft manufacturing project or an ancillary project in Andhra Pradesh. The state government has already expressed its readiness to provide the necessary land for the industry. This industry is expected to bring thousands of crores of rupees in investments to the state. Officials said that complete clarity on this matter is expected next month.
Why In Anantapur?
Thousands of acres of land are available in the Anantapur district. Its proximity to Bengaluru is an added advantage. The government has decided to develop this region as an aircraft manufacturing hub. Accordingly, the government has already granted approvals to Bengaluru-based Sarala Aviation for setting up a manufacturing unit for electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.
The company will establish a manufacturing facility for 6-seater aircraft with an investment of Rs 1,300 crore. It will develop a 'Sky Factory' on 500 acres. The goal of this project is to make air taxis available by 2029. There is vacant land available in the same area, and it is understood that proposals have been made to allocate this land for the aircraft manufacturing hub.
Lepakshi Knowledge Hub
The government has proposed the development of a massive industrial park across 20,000 acres, including the 8,844 acres of land allocated to the Lepakshi Knowledge Hub near the Kodikonda checkpost in Sri Sathya Sai district.
It is reported that efforts to reclaim the lands currently under the purview of the Enforcement Directorate for this purpose have been successful.
Meanwhile, the land acquisition process has already begun in the surrounding mandals. The proposal includes allocating land for an aircraft manufacturing project.
Officials state that the proximity of these lands to the national highway and the Bengaluru Devanahalli International Airport is a significant advantage. Officials say that land will be allocated based on the priorities of the company's representative team.
