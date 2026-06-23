ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Enters Gold Era, Jonnagiri Mine to Begin Production, CM Chandrababu to Inaugurate Plant

Kurnool: Andhra Pradesh is set to script a new chapter in its mining history as commercial gold production begins at the Jonnagiri Gold Project in Tuggali Mandal, Kurnool district.

Nearly after two decades of planning, the long-awaited dream of extracting gold from the state's own soil is becoming a reality. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will formally inaugurate the gold processing plant on Wednesday and lay the foundation stone for a second gold ore refining unit in the same region.

The project marks Andhra Pradesh's entry into the league of gold-producing states. Trial production at the Jonnagiri mine has already been completed successfully, paving the way for full-scale commercial operations. Mining activities will soon expand to an additional 1,200 acres around Jonnagiri to increase production capacity.

Gold deposits in the Jonnagiri region were identified after reports of frequent diamond discoveries prompted the Geological Survey of India (GSI) to conduct detailed surveys. Extensive geological studies spanning nearly three decades confirmed commercially viable gold deposits in Jonnagiri, Erragudi, and Pagidirayi villages.

In 2006, Geomysore Services India Private Limited secured mining rights over 1,477.24 acres. Experimental mining later confirmed the ore's high quality. The company initially established a pilot plant before investing ₹320 crore to construct a modern gold processing facility. Around 800 employees have been recruited for mining and processing operations.