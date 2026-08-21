Andhra Pradesh: Engineering Student Found Dead In Hostel Room; Students Stage Protest
The death of the third-year engineering student inside her hostel room has triggered protests at a private university near Kanchipuram.
Published : August 21, 2026 at 2:46 PM IST
Kanchipuram: A third-year engineering student was found dead in her hostel room at a private university near Kanchipuram in Andhra Pradesh, triggering protests by fellow students on the campus, police said on Friday.
The deceased, a native of Tirupati district, was pursuing her third year in the Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) department and staying in the university hostel. The university, located in Enathur village near Kanchipuram, has more than 10 departments and over 5000 students from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and other states.
According to preliminary information, the deceased had not been seen outside her hostel room for nearly two days. When a foul smell started emanating from the room, fellow students became suspicious and alerted hostel authorities.
The room was found locked from the inside, and the door was subsequently broken. The student was found dead inside the room. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and sent the body to the hospital.
Officials said that doctors who examined the body stated that she had been dead for more than 24 hours. A case has been registered at the Taluka Police Station, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of death.
Following the incident, students staged protests outside the university and in the girls' hostel, demanding answers. Official sources said that more than 10 students fainted during the protest and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Amid the tense situation on campus, heavy police deployment has been made under the supervision of District Superintendent of Police (SP) Aravindan to prevent any untoward incident.
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