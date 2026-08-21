ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh: Engineering Student Found Dead In Hostel Room; Students Stage Protest

Kanchipuram: A third-year engineering student was found dead in her hostel room at a private university near Kanchipuram in Andhra Pradesh, triggering protests by fellow students on the campus, police said on Friday.

The deceased, a native of Tirupati district, was pursuing her third year in the Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) department and staying in the university hostel. The university, located in Enathur village near Kanchipuram, has more than 10 departments and over 5000 students from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and other states.

According to preliminary information, the deceased had not been seen outside her hostel room for nearly two days. When a foul smell started emanating from the room, fellow students became suspicious and alerted hostel authorities.

The room was found locked from the inside, and the door was subsequently broken. The student was found dead inside the room. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and sent the body to the hospital.

Officials said that doctors who examined the body stated that she had been dead for more than 24 hours. A case has been registered at the Taluka Police Station, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of death.