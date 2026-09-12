Andhra Pradesh Electoral Roll Draft: Over 4 Million Notices Issued, Final List Due Oct 9
Verification is complete for 4.036 million of these voters. Of these, 55,400 individuals were declared ineligible because they failed to submit the required documents.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 12:42 AM IST|
Updated : September 12, 2026 at 12:49 AM IST
Amaravati: The deadline for receiving objections and complaints regarding the draft electoral roll for the Special Summary Revision (SSR) in Andhra Pradesh ended at midnight on Thursday.
Since the commencement of the process, 3,77,908 Form-6 applications for voter registration have been received. A total of 1,38,929 applications have already been processed. As many as 57,019 applications were received under Form-7 for the removal of names of deceased, transferred, migrated, and ineligible persons.
A total of 2,25,370 people applied under Form-8 for change of residence, EPIC replacement, correction of details, and registration as a voter with a disability. Including applications received before the release of the draft list, a total of 2,52,012 Form-6 applications, 9,387 Form-7 applications, and 1,49,940 Form-8 applications need to be processed. The process of resolving objections and complaints regarding the draft list will continue until October 5.
Notices Issued to 4.428 Million Voters
The Election Commission announced that notices have been issued to 4.428 million voters whose enumeration documents contained discrepancies. Verification has already been completed for 4.036 million of these voters. Of these, 55,400 individuals were declared ineligible due to their failure to submit the required documents. The entire process will be concluded, and the final electoral roll is scheduled to be published by October 9.
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