ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Electoral Roll Draft: Over 4 Million Notices Issued, Final List Due Oct 9

Amaravati: The deadline for receiving objections and complaints regarding the draft electoral roll for the Special Summary Revision (SSR) in Andhra Pradesh ended at midnight on Thursday.

Since the commencement of the process, 3,77,908 Form-6 applications for voter registration have been received. A total of 1,38,929 applications have already been processed. As many as 57,019 applications were received under Form-7 for the removal of names of deceased, transferred, migrated, and ineligible persons.

A total of 2,25,370 people applied under Form-8 for change of residence, EPIC replacement, correction of details, and registration as a voter with a disability. Including applications received before the release of the draft list, a total of 2,52,012 Form-6 applications, 9,387 Form-7 applications, and 1,49,940 Form-8 applications need to be processed. The process of resolving objections and complaints regarding the draft list will continue until October 5.