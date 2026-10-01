ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Farmers Reap Benefit From Seaweed With A 45-Day Harvest Cycle, Raw Produce Fetches Over Rs 250 Per Kg

Amaravati: A crop that needs no farmland or fresh water and can be harvested in just 45 days is providing an income opportunity for people in Andhra Pradesh. In East Godavari district, seaweed cultivation is drawing attention to the commercial value of something often dismissed as unwanted growth in water.

Cultivators can also combine seaweed farming with fish rearing. Ravikumar Avadhanula, a technical officer at CMFRI in Visakhapatnam, explained that growing seaweed alongside fish under the cage culture method offers higher returns because the two benefit each other.

The cultivation method involves placing floating tubes in suitable water bodies and growing seaweed between them. The crop becomes ready for harvest within 45 days. According to information shared by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), the raw produce fetches more than Rs 250 per kilogram, while drying it before sale can yield three times the income.

Waste released by the fish provides nutrients for the seaweed, while oxygen released by the seaweed benefits the fish. The arrangement allows cultivators to raise fish and grow a commercially useful crop together.

These details were shared on Monday at a CMFRI stall during the ‘Shrimp Retail-2026’ workshop in Vijayawada. The stall presented a cultivation option that requires neither land nor fresh water and does not depend on expensive fertilisers.

Seaweed has a market beyond the waters where it grows. Once processed, it finds use in medicines, creams, lotions and toothpastes, as well as in adding colour to soft drinks. This demand is supporting cultivation in different parts of the country, including Andhra Pradesh.

For those cultivating seaweed in East Godavari, harvesting is only one part of the income opportunity. Drying the produce before selling it can increase returns, while combining cultivation with fish rearing offers another way to earn more from the same water body.